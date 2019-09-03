BOSTON — Two matches into her collegiate career with the Northeastern University field hockey team, former King Philip High Warrior and Husky freshman Alli Meehan has already attracted the attention of foes and the Colonial Athletic Association.
Meehan netted the match-winning goals for Northeastern in wins over Holy Cross and Monmouth over the weekend to be named as the CAA’s Rookie of the Week.
Without even setting a foot in the classroom, Meehan placed her foot on the CAA land print with her field hockey skills, becoming the first Husky rookie to earn the Rookie of the Week honor since 2017.
The Norfolk resident netted both of her first two collegiate goals on deflections for Northeastern in a 3-0 win over Holy Cross and a 3-2 decision over Monmouth (N.J.).
Meehan’s goal against the Crusaders in Worcester at the seven-minute mark was the first goal of her collegiate career, and the Huskies’ first goal of the season and, eventually, the game-winner.
Against Monmouth, Meehan deflected classmate Lauren Rowe’s initial penalty corner shot past the Hawk netminder, again for the match-winner, two minutes into the overtime period.
Meehan and Northeastern return to action at their home base, Dedham Field, Friday when they host Dartmouth.
