WRENTHAM — A King Philip Regional High Warrior, then a Terrapin and a Trail Blazer.
Jake Layman is now a Timberwolf.
The former King Philip High great, after three seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers and a restricted free agent under the NBA Collective Bargaining Agreement, inked a three-year deal with Minnesota valued at $11.5 million.
Minnesota President Gersson Rosas acquired rights to Layman in a sign-and-trade deal with Portland.
Layman is one of the new pieces that Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders has on the roster, along with first-round draft pick Jarrett Culver out of Texas Tech, the No. 6 pick overall; 6-foot-10 Naz Reid, signed to a two-way contract after just one season at LSU; University of Minnesota forward Jordan Murphy; and a former New York Knickerbocker, 6-foot-9 Noah Vonleh, signed to a one-year, $2 million pact.
Layman joins a Minnesota team that went 36-46 last season, having two highly touted NBA players in seven-foot center Karl-Anthony Towns, now in his fourth year out of Kentucky, and 6-foot-8 forward Andrew Wiggins, now in his fifth year out of Kansas.
Layman was much sought-after by Minnesota after trading Dario Saric to Phoenix and seeing Taj Gibson sign with the Knicks.
The 25-year-old Layman’s rights were secured for a “trade exception,” with Saric being shipped to Phoenix, according to his agent, Mark Bartelstein.
“We’re extremely appreciative of how hard (Portland President) Neil Olshey worked with us to accommodate what we were trying to accomplish in this sign-and-trade,” Bartelstein told the Minnesota website of Layman’s intentions to leave Portland. “The deal couldn’t have happened without the Blazers looking out for Jake’s best interests.”
Layman had the best of his three NBA seasons during the 2018-19 season with the Trail Blazers. After averaging 4.6 and 18.7 minutes minutes per game in his first two years with Portland, Layman averaged 7.6 points and 3.1 rebounds and shot 50.9 percent from the floor last season, all NBA career highs.
Layman played in 71 games with Portland last season, 33 as a starter. With his offense, defense, rebounding, dribbling and shooting skill set, Layman was a most reliable contributor, averaging some 7.6 points in an average of 18.7 minutes played.
Layman started for much of the first half of the season for Portland. However, Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts opted to reduce his minutes during the playoffs. Layman went from averaging 20 minutes per game to totaling just 20 minutes total in 16 playoff games with the Trail Blazers.
That signaled to Layman that he was not in the long-range plans for Portland or with Stotts as head coach. And when the Trail Blazers signed free agent Kent Bazemore, re-signed Rodney Hood, and drafted Nassir Little out of North Carolina, all of them forwards, Layman began to look at other NBA zip codes.
The 6-9 forward will have a better opportunity with the Timberwolves, who were short on forwards to support Wiggins and Anthony-Towns. Layman becomes another Timberwolf with New England roots, joining guard Jarred Terrell out of Weymouth via URI, and former UConn guard Shabazz Napier of Roxbury.
Layman had finished his three-year, $2.9 million NBA rookie contract. He was a 2016 second-round NBA Draft selection by Portland out of the University of Maryland. Layman was recruited to become a Terrapin by coach Mark Turgeon, and concluded his career in Maryland ranking No. 19 in scoring (1,436 points), fourth in 3-pointers (198) and 18th in rebounds (674).
According to the Timberwolves’ website, “The 6-foot-9 wing is a physical presence that has a lot of useful assets to his game,” in addition to averaging three rebounds per game.
In addition to his overall 51-percent shooting mark, Layman shot 33 percent from 3-point range — “This alone is an incredible asset to the Timberwolves roster, considering he shoots a percentage beyond the arc similar to our point guards,” the website added.
Along with the acquisitions of Jordan Bell and Vonleh, Layman provides Minnesota with much-needed depth and quality in the rotation of the lineup. According to reports out of Minnesota, “Overall, this is an incredible acquisition for the Timberwolves, and he should be able to thrive in his role on the squad. It’s a new-look roster but one with lots of potential and excitement.”
