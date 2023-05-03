FOXBORO — In his eight seasons with the New England Patriots, linebacker Mike Vrabel laid many a lick on opposing ball-carriers, and even though he is long gone from Foxboro, Vrabel remains a big hit with Patriots fans.

The Patriots announced on Wednesday that Vrabel has been voted into the Patriots Hall of Fame by fans, joining former assistant coach Dante Scarnecchia, who was named as a contributor to the Patriots Hall of Fame by Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft when the nomination committee held their annual meeting last month, as the 2023 Patriots Hall of Fame honorees.