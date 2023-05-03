FOXBORO — In his eight seasons with the New England Patriots, linebacker Mike Vrabel laid many a lick on opposing ball-carriers, and even though he is long gone from Foxboro, Vrabel remains a big hit with Patriots fans.
The Patriots announced on Wednesday that Vrabel has been voted into the Patriots Hall of Fame by fans, joining former assistant coach Dante Scarnecchia, who was named as a contributor to the Patriots Hall of Fame by Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft when the nomination committee held their annual meeting last month, as the 2023 Patriots Hall of Fame honorees.
The date and time for the 2023 Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be announced at a later date.
“It’s my pleasure to announce Mike Vrabel as this year’s selection to the Patriots Hall of Fame,” Kraft said in a team statement Wednesday after Vrabel beat out fellow finalists Logan Mankins, Bill Parcells. “Mike’s leadership and versatility were principal to one of the most successful eras in franchise history, propelling the Patriots to three Super Bowl titles in four years and establishing multiple NFL records for consecutive-game win streaks. Many Patriots players have made contributions in all three phases of the game, but none more significantly than Mike. He was an eight-year starter on defense who also regularly contributed on special teams and is the only player in NFL history to score touchdowns on his first 10 career receptions, including touchdowns in back-to-back Super Bowl victories. He was respected for his football intellect and was destined to become a head coach in this league. I look forward to welcoming him back to New England, where his induction will preserve his legacy as one of the greatest players in franchise history.”
Vrabel, currently the head coach of the Tennessee Titans, becomes the 34th inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame, joining Troy Brown (2012), Tedy Bruschi (2013), Kevin Faulk (2016), Ty Law (2014), Matt Light (2018), Willie McGinest (2015) and Richard Seymour (2022) as the eighth player to enter the Hall as a three-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots.
Vrabel was one of the Patriots’ most versatile linebackers and one of the team’s top free agent signings, coming to the Patriots before the 2001 season after a four-year run with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Although Vrabel was used on special teams and as a reserve linebacker with the Steelers, he was a valuable contributor in the Patriots’ Super Bowl run that included three championships in four years (2001, 2003 and 2004).
A starter at both inside and outside linebacker, Vrabel also contributed on special teams and caught eight regular season passes and two more in the playoffs. All 10 of his receptions were for touchdowns, including catches in back-to-back Super Bowl wins over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl XXXVIII and Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX. He earned Pro Bowl and first-team Associated Press All-Pro honors following the 2007 season, the year the Patriots became the first team in NFL history to win 18 consecutive games in one season. During his Patriots career, Vrabel helped propel the Patriots to multiple NFL and franchise-record win streaks, including 21 consecutive wins (2003-04), 21 consecutive regular season wins (2006-08), 21 consecutive wins at home (2002-05) and 10 straight playoff victories (2001-05). During the 2006 season, he played a major role when the defense set a then-franchise record by allowing just 14.8 points per game.
Beginning in 2007, the Patriots started a new tradition, inducting one player or head coach into the team’s Hall of Fame each year. The process for induction involves a panel of media, alumni and staff who collectively nominate the players or head coaches most deserving of induction. After the nominations are made, the committee votes and the top three tallies become that year’s finalists. The Patriots then give fans the opportunity to vote online to select each year’s hall of fame inductee. The Patriots are the only team in the NFL that allows their fans to make the final selection for enshrinement into the franchise’s highest honor.