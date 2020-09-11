It was her textbook tool toward reaching first base — the trademark that brought Bri Chiusano acclaim while a Hornet at Mansfield High School and later as a Chanticleer at Coastal Carolina University.
However, putting her batting technique — to get a running start in the batter’s box, slap down a bunt and speed off to first base — into the stroke for collegiate batters as a coach at Bryant University was not the easiest thing to teach.
“Being a slapper — even though I wasn’t a natural left-handed hitter — that kind of stuff came natural to me,” Chiusano said.
When Chiusano got to Bryant, she said there were eight slappers on the team, a huge amount for any team.
“They needed somebody to coach them. They needed to be built from the ground up,” she said. “It was a really big challenge to teach them to slap. Before I got there, nobody was really working with them.
The difficult part for her was to teach what came naturally to her as a player. For her, executing on offense and defense and excelling was second nature.
“The big thing was that softball became super natural for me,” she said. “Myself, I had to almost re-learn how to teach them (the athletes). I kind of had to re-teach myself, I’d do a lot of things before practice on my own and integrate it to them. I had to really learn the fundamentals again to teach them.”
Chiusano began her first year coaching the Bryant softball team in 2017-18, joining the NCAA Division I Northeast Conference member after finishing her laudatory collegiate career as a student-athlete with the NCAA Division I Big South Conference program at Coastal Carolina University.
There are different levels of NCAA Division I softball, just as there are for college basketball with mid-majors and the like. Similarly, the differences between NCAA Division II and III programs can be just as stark. Coastal Carolina is truly one of the elite softball programs in the country.
As a player, Chiusano helped her teams post a 148-83 record during her four years and will go down as one of the school’s best players. Chiusano was a three-time first team All-Big South selection and an all-freshman selection during her rookie season. She hit over .400 twice during her career and stole 29+ bases in four years at CCU. She graduated as the all-time leader in runs scored (208) at Coastal Carolina and in the Big South Conference, and concluded her career with a .380 career average, 269 hits (6th in Big South history), a .465 OBP and 145 stolen bases (2nd in Big South history).
Chiusano graduated in 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in communication.
After finishing up her playing career, she spent a year as a volunteer coach with the team, being part of the staff that helped guide CCU to a 32-23 overall record and an 11-16 mark in its first year in the Sun Belt Conference in 2017. Chiusano was the first base coach, coached the outfielders, was responsible for the base running instruction and specialized in the instruction for left-handed slappers.
She joined Bryant’s coaching staff, then headed by Head Coach Shayne Lotito, the following year.
“She had a great career during her four years at Coastal and we looked forward to her bringing her knowledge, passion and leadership skills to the coaching staff,” Lotito said. “Specifically, she added a wealth of knowledge to our slappers, outfield and base runners as a whole, giving them the attention and coaching that could really help our players elevate their game.”
In 2020, Bryant, under second year head coach Nick French, had compiled a 4-12 record during games played in Mississippi, Georgia and Arizona before the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the slate of remaining games from mid-March onward.
Chiusano has since moved along to the Chicago area to join her soulmate, University of Illinois-Chicago assistant men’s basketball coach Brock Erickson, and become an associate at a real estate firm.
When she started at Bryant, though, it took her a bit to get a feel for coaching and for helping her student-athletes to believe in their on-field abilities.
“I had played Division I softball so that part of it I knew. The kids at Bryant were extremely intelligent off the field, so academics was a huge part of it for them,” she said. “For me, it was maybe learning to teach them a different way – getting kids to commit to that school and how to become a high level athlete. That was the struggle, to get them to think that they were high-level athletes, too.
Chiusano said the team’s preseason schedule was against a lot of difficult teams from Power-5 conferences.
“Getting them to believe that they belonged on the field with them was a challenge,” she said.
She wanted to give the players the tools to win the mental aspect of games, including things she’s learned along the way.
“Bryant had a lot of natural talent type of student-athletes, but I don’t think that they had the confidence, that it was instilled in them,” Chiusano said of re-setting the mindset. “When you’re in high school ball, in travel ball, you’re always the best player. But when they get to college, like at Bryant, some people were better than others. But, everybody kind of had that mentality that Bryant is at the bottom of the pack (of Division I programs). It was getting them to believe that they could do it, giving them the mental game.
“I learned that in college, that compelled me. My senior year in college was my best year because I had a strong mental game and took softball seriously,” she said.
Chuisano said teaching how to break bad habits and re-create college softball players were the challenges.
“It was trying not to change them too much, if they were uncomfortable, but still try to make them sound (players) — that was a challenge for me, because I just kind of did it,” she said.
She said she started to feel more comfortable in her role at coach during her second year with the Bulldogs.
“It was a little easier my second and third year,” she added. “I think that my first year, the girls looked at my stats (from Coastal Carolina) and they respected me. I was way more comfortable, having stepped into a full-time coaching role.
“The girls at that point really respected me more as a coach than as the player that I used to be. They listened to me and learned from what I was saying and by that time, in my second year I was more comfortable as a coach,” she said. “I knew what I wanted to teach and how I wanted to teach it. I felt good about what I was teaching them.”
Chiusano did not have a true slap bunting coach in college, so her textbook on teaching the skill was her own.
“The outfield stuff, though, that I was teaching, a lot of the drills that we did, our warmups I took from Coastal Carolina and I put my flair on it a little,” she said.
At Mansfield High, Chiusano never thought about coaching nor did she consider it at Coastal Carolina until her final two seasons.
“In high school, I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do with my life,” she said. “When I was playing for the R.I. Thunder, my focus was being a college athlete. Being good at softball, I wasn’t thinking of anything beyond that.”
Some prodding from friends help her realize her potential as a coach.
“My best friends kept telling me that you are a coach, you will be the best coach,” she said. “I was a captain in college and they believed that I was meant to lead a team; that was what I was born to do.
After concluding her playing career, she felt it strongly, too.
“At the end (of my career) I realized that I didn’t want to leave the game, that I had more to give to it,” she said.
Now in Chicago, Chuisano said she considered seeking a high school coaching position, but wants to get herself set in the area first.
“Maybe I’ll jump into it next year,” she said.
She knows there could be more females in the high school or collegiate coaching ranks to impart their wisdom. Chiusano played for Brian Clemmey during her freshman year at Mansfield High and then for former Hornet standout Jeannine Sperazza over her final three seasons.
“I never realized how hard it is to coach at the high school level, I don’t know how they made me into the player that I became – I was awful when I started playing,” she said.
“I had some really good coaching along the way,” Chiusano said of her time under coach Dave Lotti with the R.I. Thunder AAU program, traveling up and down the Eastern seaboard and points west each summer and fall. She used some of her AAU experience as an assistant softball coach for the Carolina Teal, responsible for assisting in all aspects of the 16U travel ball program.
And she credits the game itself for making her into the player, coach and person she is today.
“I would not be where I would be where I am without softball, having that confidence to go to move to South Carolina and play softball at Coastal Carolina, to coach at Bryant and even now, move out to Chicago.
“Softball made me a stronger human being, the person that I am. I owe it all to softball.”
