FILE - Former New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator Steve Sidwell poses for a photograph after being inducted into the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame, Friday Nov. 12, 2004, in Metairie, La. Sidwell, who coached the famed “Dome Patrol” linebacker corps and help construct some of the top defenses in franchise history, died Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at age 78.

 BILL HABER - staff, AP

FOXBORO — Former New England Patriots assistant coach Steve Sidwell, a veteran of 21 NFL seasons, died at the age of 78 on Wednesday.

Sidwell, a regular at many an area Hockomock League high school football game, was the father of former Franklin High head football coach and athletic director Brad Sidwell, currently the head coach at Taunton High School.