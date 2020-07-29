PAWTUCKET — Former Pawtucket Red Sox General Manager Lou Schwechheimer became a victim of COVID-19 in Wichita, Kan., where he was orchestrating the move of the New Orleans Triple-A Pacific Coast League franchise.
The 62-year-old Schwechheimer was the majority owner and general partner of the Wichita Wind Surge franchise while overseeing the construction of a new Riverfront Stadium.
“Minor League Baseball has lost a legend and a visionary,” PawSox Chairman Larry Lucchino said in a statement Wednesday. “In all of our many years with the Red Sox, both Boston and Pawtucket, we found Lou to be so likable, so devoted to this game, and so full of friends in New England.”
Schwechheimer served in any number of roles with the PawSox during a 37-year tenure with the club dating back to 1978. He then bought the rights to a pair of minor league teams, the Charlotte Stone Crabs (Single-A, Florida State League) and the New Orleans Baby Cakes (Triple-A, Pacific Coast League).
The New Orleans franchise moved to Wichita and was to have hosted its first AAA games this season before the pandemic cancelled all of minor league baseball.
“This is the saddest of news,” PawSox Vice Chairman Mike Tamburro said.
Tamburro hired the then 20-year-old Schwechheimer 42 years ago while he was attending UMass-Amherst.
“I feel like the PawSox helped raise him,” Tamburro said. “He was more at home at McCoy Stadium than in his own home. He was here morning, noon, and night, and there were nights when he even slept here. Every member of our business community, and tens of thousands of fans, knew him by name. He had remarkable interpersonal skills.”
Rising from intern to club general manager, Schwechheimer hired many PawSox staff members through the years, giving many their first break into professional baseball management. He was “The Sporting News” 1992 Minor League Executive of the Year and was twice honored as the International League “Executive of the Year.” He was inducted into the International League Hall of Fame in 2019.
“He loved the PawSox with all his heart,” Lucchino said. “He loved the achievement of restoring affiliated baseball to Wichita as well. He was so looking forward to hosting games in the new ballpark whose construction he spearheaded.
“This deadly virus has robbed the baseball family of one of its most dedicated souls.”
