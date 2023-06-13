NORTH ATTLEBORO — One of the greatest names in the athletic annals of North Attleboro High School is returning to the Rocketeers as Mike Babul was named the Rocketeers’ new boys basketball coach on Tuesday.
With brother Jon Babul and under the coaching regime of their dad, Mike Babul, Sr., the Rocketeers proved to be among the elite high school basketball programs in the state during the mid-1990’s.
Over the past two years, Mike Babul initiated the “Hoop Work” basketball skills developmental program in southeastern Mass locales. Babul tutored male and female student athletes of all ages in a year-round program in both individual and group instruction, in addition to directing an annual summer basketball camp with brother Jon at North Attleboro High.
“When I moved back to Massachusetts when COVID hit, I started by own basketball business in the youth circuit, AAU and camps,” Babul recalled of the genesis for him returning to North Attleboro. “I got it going pretty busy and I found that I had a lot of free time in the winter.”
Babul and North Attleboro High administrators reached out to one another over the past two weeks and the process began for his return to the Rocketeers.
“When it came up, I said to myself that the only thing that I’m really missing in my annual calendar right now is coaching a team in the winter,” Babul said. “At this point in my career, I’m looking for a challenge. Everything lined up perfectly for what I’m working for in my life.”
A 1996 graduate of North Attleboro High, Babul went on to play for coach Bruiser Flint at UMass Amherst, becoming an All-Atlantic 10 Conference student-athlete. Jon Babul went on to have a similar starring career in the ACC at Georgia Tech.
Mike Babul has an extensive collegiate coaching resume, having served as an assistant coach at Youngstown State in Ohio and having served as the director of basketball operations at Drexel, UTEP-El Paso and Auburn. He also was the assistant head coach at Wagner (N.Y,) College and served on the staff at Memphis,
Babul has some NBA coaching experience as well, having worked with the Brooklyn Nets’ G League team on Long Island.
Babul was named the Mass. Gatorade Player of the Year as a Rocketeer senior, in addition to being named the Player of the Year by the Mass. High School Basketball Coaches Association. He was also named to Parade Magazine’s top 40 All-America team.
The addition of Babul to the Hockomock League boys coaching ranks alongside Mansfield High’s Mike Vaughan, Attleboro High’s Mark Houle and Franklin High’s C.J. Neely was well received.
“He’s a good guy, a good coach,” Houle said. “I knew that he was coming back local, but I didn’t know that he would put in (apply) for it. He’ll get players, no question about it. He has a wealth of experience.”
Babul inherits a Rocketeers’ varsity team that posted a 1-19 record this past season, while the junior varsity team went winless.
“I was hoping that they would reach out to me,” Babul said of meeting with new NAHS Athletic Director Dr. Nick Schlierf, Principal Peter Haviland and Superintendent John Antonucci. “They said, ‘Would you be interested in coaching the team?’ I said I’d love to.”
Of course, Babul recalls like it was yesterday that he and his brother Jon were senior members of a Rocketeers team that went 18-0 in the 1995-96 season and was ranked No. 1 in the state when it visited Attleboro High in the next to last game of the season. In one of the most memorable games in greater Attleboro area hoop history, Bombardier freshmen Leland Anderson and Derek Swenson, along with Chad Paquette and Co., stunned the Rocketeers by one point.
“We beat Leland and Derek by 40-something points in the (Attleboro Area Christmas) Holiday Tournament and then they upset us at the end of the year. That Attleboo team was a young group, freshmen and sophomores. That one hurt us going into the state tournament that’s for sure.”
Now, Babul would like to get the Big Red back to the MIAA Tournament.
“I know that there’s a lot of work to do,” Babul said. “Mansfield and Franklin are loaded, Attleboro has great coaching and so many athletes, I’m looking forward to the thrill of the competition, the Hockomock League and going up against so many great coaches and teams .
“That’s the only thing that I was missing in my career right now,” Babul added. “I’m excited about the opportunity. There’s no place I would rather invest my time than at the school that I played at.”