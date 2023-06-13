2023-06-14-tsc-spt-Mike-Babul

North Attleboro High named former Rocketeers' standout Mike Babul as its varsity boys basketball coach on Tuesday.

 North Attleboro Public Schools photo

NORTH ATTLEBORO — One of the greatest names in the athletic annals of North Attleboro High School is returning to the Rocketeers as Mike Babul was named the Rocketeers’ new boys basketball coach on Tuesday.

With brother Jon Babul and under the coaching regime of their dad, Mike Babul, Sr., the Rocketeers proved to be among the elite high school basketball programs in the state during the mid-1990’s.