WORCESTER — The record book will show that former Bishop Feehan High Shamrock Lauren Manis became the first basketball player, male or female, to ever score 2,000 points and haul in 1,000 rebounds for the Crusaders of the College of the Holy Cross.
But there is a hole in the heart of Manis.
That is, the Crusader senior was never able to step onto the basketball floor for one last time.
The four-time All-Patriot League selection and the Crusaders were set to take to the floor against Bucknell March 12 in Pennsylvania for a semifinal-round game in the Patriot League Tournament.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced the Patriot League to close the gym’s doors, and Holy Cross was forced to shut off the lights in the Hart Center.
The record book will show that in her final game for the Crusaders, a 52-33 victory over Lafayette, Manis totaled 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds — her 20th double-double of the season.
With her rebound with 9:37 left in the second quarter, Manis became the all-time career leader for rebounds, surpassing the previous record of 1,178 held by Janet Hourihan (1982-’86).
Manis matched her season total of 344 rebounds as a junior, which tied for the second-most single-season rebounds in Crusader history.
In taking their 19th win of the season, it was the most by a Crusader team since the 2013-14 season.
Manis then reflected upon her record-setting Crusader journey in a first-person account, “From the Hart,” for the family and friends of the Holy Cross, Massachusetts and New England basketball community.
A product of coach Mike Deady’s program at Bishop Feehan, Manis concluded her Crusader career with 2,020 points (No. 4 in Patriot League history) and 1,188 rebounds.
Little did Manis know that her performance against Lafayette would be her last wearing jersey No. 25.
Like other NCAA Division I, II and III athletes, winter championship seasons were ended and the spring calendar of events was wiped out by the COVID-19 crisis.
“COVID-19 was canceling tournaments across the nation, and as we returned to the hotel from shoot-around early in the afternoon on March 12, we heard news that the Patriot League was meeting to determine if we would still play our semifinal game at Bucknell that night,” Manis said of the potential semifinal-round game.
“Our athletic director, Marcus Blossom, was expected to call Coach Mac (interim head coach Ann McInerney) as soon as he heard,” added Manis. “We all sat close together, praying that Marcus would call Coach with good news — that our game would still be played that night.”
In addition to being a first-team All-Patriot League honoree, Manis was also named to the Patriot League All-Defensive Team as well.
Manis’s rates for production on the floor were mind-boggling during her senior season. In addition to scoring an average of 18.6 points per game and taking in an average of 11.5 rebounds, she shot 45 percent from the floor (199 field goals), 46 percent from 3-point range (44) and 77 percent at the free-throw line (117-for-152).
“The few minutes we waited for the call felt like hours,” Manis said of the anticipation of either playing a Final Four game that night or returning to the locker room with unfinished business.
“When the phone finally rang, I was overcome with fear and nervousness, but remained hopeful,” she added. “I was so confident that we were going to play the game that night and leave Sojka Pavilion (at Bucknell) with a win.
“I envisioned the celebration, and what it would feel like to finally take down Bucknell in their home gym.
“As Coach Mac walked toward us after hanging up the phone, the bad news she had just received was written all over her face. She didn’t have to tell us — we knew.
“We knew that the most exciting season we had ever been a part of had come to an abrupt and emotional end.
“ ‘I am so sorry,’ is all she (McInerney) said, and she nodded her head. Everyone began crying and embracing one another. I sat on the hotel lobby couch, numb and in disbelief. Memories from the last four years flooded my brain.”
Manis was named a first-team All-Patriot League selection for the third consecutive season, just the eighth player in conference history to be an all-league selection four times.
Manis became the first female basketball player ever in Patriot League history to total over 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds — one of just three active NCAA Division I players to do so.
Manis helped the Crusaders to an 11-7 record in the Patriot League and a No. 4 seed for the tournament — the first time that Holy Cross would host a home game since the 2015 season. Fortunately, her very last game as a Crusader was where it all started, in the Hart Center.
Overall, Manis led the league in scoring (18.6 points per game) and ranked second in rebounds (11.4). She led the conference in 3-point percentage (.446), and was fifth in free-throw percentage (.767). Her 20 double-doubles during the season ranked fourth in Division I, and she also recorded a career-high 69 assists this year. Defensively, Manis ranked third in the Patriot League with 27 blocks, and averaged 8.6 defensive boards per game — ranking fifth in Division I.
“Looking at them (teammates), I thought about how hard we all worked as a team and as individuals to come back last year, my junior year, and improve our record dramatically,” added Manis.
“With each win, I started to have more fun, and my love for the game grew and grew. We all enjoyed every minute of it.
“I thought back to freshman and sophomore year, which were two of the most difficult years of my life — we were a losing program, winning only 21 out of 61 games.
“Coming into my freshman year, I held such high expectations for my career, and those expectations seemed so far out of reach in those first two years.
“My time as a collegiate athlete was not going as planned, and I considered transferring. But in the end, I chose to stay for my teammates — my best friends. I started this journey with them, and wanted to finish it the same way.
“Looking around the hotel lobby at that moment, I felt so sad knowing that journey wouldn’t have the ending we had all hoped for,” said Manis. “That I would never take the court in a Holy Cross uniform ever again.”
