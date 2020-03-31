FERRUM, Va. — His first semester as athletic director at Ferrum College in Virginia did not adhere to the plans that former Wheaton College Athletic Director John Sutyak had planned.
“This certainly has been a year unlike any other,” Sutyak said from the quarantined campus in southwest Virginia. “These are crazy and odd times indeed for all of us.”
The Ferrum College baseball team had returned from its Florida trip March 12 and assembled for a final “end of the season” game March 13, an impromptu Senior Night affair that pitted the eight seniors on the squad (along with a designated junior) against the underclassmen.
In fact, with the game being videotaped, one player orchestrated the “hidden-ball trick,” which found its way onto ESPN’s SportsCenter.
Then on March 16, Sutyak and the Ferrum administration announced the suspension of all practices and games for the spring sports teams in conjunction with the NCAA canceling winter and spring sport championship events.
The spring season also ended prematurely for the nationally ranked Ferrum softball team (12-3), while two Ferrum wrestlers who were headed to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for the NCAA Division III Championship never left campus.
“All of these stories are all too common right now, and it kills me that these kids won’t have an opportunity to fulfill the final year with their teammates,” said Sutyak.
“It certainly has been an interesting first semester down here in southwest Virginia,” added Sutyak, who assumed stewardship of the Division III program in January. “The first 45 days of my tenure were going great. The staff was welcoming and energetic, and the students were equally as friendly and welcoming.
“Athletically, men’s wrestling won its fifth straight Southeast Wrestling Conference Championship and finished fifth at NCAA regionals, with two guys qualifying for NCAA nationals.”
Ferrum’s men’s basketball program had hosted for the very first time an Old Dominion Athletic Conference playoff game, and won the first-round game in only its second season of competing in the ODAC, after 30 years in the USA South Conference.
The Ferrum softball team was ranked nationally in the top 25, peaking as high as No. 13. The Ferrum baseball team started out 11-5 and had just swept its conference opener against Eastern Mennonite.
The women’s lacrosse started 4-0 and men’s lacrosse was at 4-3, already doubling its win total from the previous season.
“There was some good energy going around,” said Sutyak.
Then one domino fell after another for Sutyak.
“We found out our football coach was leaving to take a job at Iowa State,” he said. “The next week was when everything started spiraling with the coronavirus.
“Our wrestlers were less than 24 hours from starting competition at NCAA nationals in Iowa when the decision to cancel all winter and spring NCAA championships happened.
“As a league, the ODAC initially suspended play, and we had hoped to resume later in April, however the next week, on March 20th, we voted to cancel the rest of the season.
“At that point, here at Ferrum, we ended our season. As a final blow to that stretch, our wrestling coach then resigned to take a job at a fellow ODAC school, Roanoke College.”
Sutyak has been in contact with members of the Wheaton College athletic community and was disheartened to hear that Lyons baseball coach Eric Podbelski and his potential NCAA Division III national-championship program was sidelined as well.
“The mood has remained positive here,” said Sutyak.
““When we originally announced that we would be moving to online learning at the return of spring break, we didn’t mandate that students had to leave — they were allowed to stay. However, they couldn’t go past a certain radius of the school. If they did leave, they needed to go home and couldn’t come back until we were ready to resume in-person classes.”
Due to the unknown nature and extent of the coronavirus pandemic in mid-March, Ferrum had anticipated the students (an enrollment of some 1,100) returning to campus in early April.
“We didn’t mandate students leaving, because we were expecting to return to in-person classes on April 6,” said Sutyak. “So we had about 305 students decide to stay. A lot of the spring athletes stayed, so they were out on the fields in small groups (no more than 10), doing drills and staying sharp in case we returned.
“So we still had a bit of energy going on around campus.”
There is now a somber mood all through the foothills of Ferrum, longing for a fall afternoon when the football season begins in September at Averett University in Danville, Va.
“This past week, we decided to go to online learning for the rest of the semester, so I anticipate the number of students here will go down, and we will see less and less activity,” said Sutyak from his office.
“I think this week is when it really is going to hit us. I will say, personally, the last two weeks have been so odd.
“First off, it’s been sunny and in the 70s, perfect spring athletics weather. But our fields are empty. This is the first spring since I was seven years old where I have no sports to immerse myself in.”
While combing for a new football and wrestling coach, Sutyak is looking forward to the fall semester when, hopefully, campus life and life throughout America will return to its vibrancy in some new-world-order shape or form.
And that the Panthers will be back on the field.
“Our coaches and staff have been absolutely fantastic and optimistic through all of this,” said Sutyak. “While most are working remotely, they stay connected, check in with their students regularly, and continue recruiting for next fall.
“As for the coaching searches, doing interviews via Zoom and not having people physically come to campus was different, but I hope that we will have a new football and men’s wrestling coach named in the next week or so.
“I am extremely hopeful that things get better soon so I can get back up north and see my sister and her family up in Franklin, and my parents up in Maine.
“Assuming we are doing better as a country by the fall, I can tell you September 1st will be a blessing for all of us in college athletics, when games can start for the fall season.”
