FERRUM, Va. — John Sutyak has become a Panther.
Sutyak, the former athletic director at Wheaton College, will assume similar duties at Ferrum College in southeastern Virginia in January.
Sutyak will be guiding a 10-sport men’s athletic program that includes football (4-6 in 2019), baseball (22-18) and soccer (10-7) and a 13-sport women’s athletic program which field teams in equestrian and wrestling.
“The moment I stepped foot on campus, I immediately felt at home and sensed that Ferrum is a very special place,” Sutyak said. “Our goal as a Division III institution will be to work toward providing all our student-athletes with a first-class experience — on and off the playing surface, while simultaneously striving to compete for conference championships.
“I am looking forward to working with student-athletes and staff to continue the proud tradition of Ferrum College athletes.”
During his eight-year stint at Wheaton, the college saw significant growth of donors and contributions to the Lyons Athletic Club. Sutyak was also involved in the development and construction of the first artificial surface athletic field, a $3.8 million project.
During his time in Norton, Wheaton’s athletic teams qualified for 33 NCAA championship events and won 16 New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference regular season and conference titles, highlighted by an appearance in the 2012 he national championship game. Wheaton also had four top-10 finishes by the women’s track and field program, and regional championships by softball in 2015 and baseball in 2017.
A native of Scarborough, Maine, Sutyak is a graduate of Wheaton College (2000) and did his graduate work at Springfield College. He served as an assistant baseball coach at Western New England University during the 2001 and 2002 seasons, where he played a part in the team’s first Great Northwest Atlantic Conference championship and first NCAA Tournament appearance in 2001.
“Athletics has played an important role at the College for years, and we are all looking forward to the next chapter under John’s leadership,” Ferrum College President David Johns said.
“John’s passion for college athletics and his commitment to supporting our student-athletes and coaches makes him the perfect fit to lead our athletics department and build on Ferrum’s rich history in athletics, Wilson Paine, Ferrum’s VP for Institutional Advancement and External Relations.
Sutyak also served six years on the NEWMAC Executive Committee, including a two-year term as president, and was the New England Chair of the NCAA Division III Softball Committee from 2008 to 2012. In addition to his duties at Wheaton, Sutyak was a familiar face at Gillette Stadium during New England Patriots’ home games since 2002, assisting the team and the NFL in media relations.
After a national search, Sutyak arrived at Ferrum College with a vast collegiate experience, having served with the Sports Information office and as an area coordinator in residential life at Wheaton.
He also spent three years working in athletic facilities and varsity sports operations at Yale University before returning to Wheaton in July 2006 as the assistant director of athletics. He eventually became the associate director of athletics and assumed the role of director of athletics and recreation in April 2012.
At Scarborough High School, Sutyak was a two-sport athlete (baseball and basketball) and a finalist for the Maine Mr. Baseball Award in 1996.
A former four-year baseball player for coach Eric Podbelski at Wheaton, Sutyak was a member of the college’s first varsity baseball team in 1997, the program’s first two NEWMAC championship teams in 1999 and 2000, and a part of its first NCAA Tournament appearance in 2000.
Sutyak ended his relationship with Wheaton College at the close of the 2018-19 academic year.
