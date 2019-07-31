NORTON — After 14 years of service to Wheaton College, including the past seven as its athletic director, John Sutyak has no regrets.
“Serving my alma mater in this capacity will forever be one of the highlights of my life and I will close this chapter of my career with nothing but fond memories,” said Sutyak, a 2000 graduate from Wheaton, who resigned from his post at the end of June.
“I don’t think I need to tell anyone what Wheaton College, and specifically this athletic department, means to me personally and professionally,” he added.
Sutyak returned to his alma mater in July of 2006 after a three-year stint in the Yale University athletic department. Returning to Wheaton as the assistant director of athletics, he was promoted to the associate director role in 2007 and the interim director in 2011, before assuming the director post in April of 2012.
Sutyak became just the second athletic director at Wheaton in the co-educational era, succeeding longtime AD Chad Yowell.
“Over 17 years of my life have been spent on this campus,” Sutyak said. “My fellow classmates in the class of 2000, teammates on the baseball team, alumni, staff, faculty, and students are like family to me.
“The decision to leave is a personal one and certainly is bittersweet,” he added. “However, I am excited about new opportunities that are out there. I will forever be grateful to Chad bringing me back to Wheaton in 2006 and allowing me to learn under his guidance.
“I am also thankful for Lee Burdette Williams (the former Vice President and Dean of Students) for trusting me at a fairly young age to take charge of the athletic program. They both have had a profound impact on me and my gratitude to them for their leadership and mentorship is more than they will ever know.”
After taking over as athletic director, Sutyak played a part in the development and construction of the $3.8 million Diane C. Nordin Athletic Field, the first artificial surface in Wheaton’s history, in addition to helping to transform the Tokarz Team Room into a varsity weight room for Wheaton student-athletes.
Sutyak led Wheaton through the development and implementation of its inaugural athletics Hall of Fame class in 2013, has helped to grow the department by five full-time staff members and was able to secure four NCAA Ethnic Minority and Women’s Internship grants over his entire Wheaton career.
Sutyak oversaw the growth of the Lyons Athletic Club, seeing donors and contributions grow over 1,100 percent since 2011.
“During his time as our director of athletics, John has had a huge and positive impact on thousands of Wheaton College student-athletes through his leadership of Athletics and his unwavering support of every Lyons’ team,” Wheaton College President Dennis Hanno said. “He has been a constant presence on the sidelines.”
During his tenure, Wheaton teams qualified for NCAA championship events 33 times, highlighted by the baseball team’s run to the national championship game in 2012 and a fourth-place finish by the women’s indoor track and field team in 2014. Wheaton has won 16 NEWMAC regular season and conference titles in Sutyak’s tenure.
Sutyak served a six-year term on the NEWMAC Executive Committee and has served the NCAA as the New England chair for the NCAA Division III softball championship committee from 2009-12.
