MANSFIELD -- A quartet of former soccer, football and basketball players representing Mansfield High School will be inducted into the Hornets' Athletic Hall of Fame on Nov. 29 at the Mansfield Holiday Inn.
The Hall of Fame will honor two-sport (football, basketball) standout Curtis Griffin (class of 1951), while the “Legend of Women’s Sports Hall of Fame” honoree will be Elaine Spaulding (class of 1963).
Former Hornet basketball players to be honored include Lisa Johnson ('87), John Christian ('92), Kevin Egan ('97) and Heather McPherson ('07).
Former Hornet soccer standouts to be inducted include Brett Certuse ('01), Kayla Certuse ('02), John Guilfoy ('04) and Allison Nagle ('09).
The four members from the Mansfield High football family to be honored include Steve Guilfoy ('98), Tom Smith ('76), Jared Giblin ('04) and Jeff Mallett ('09).
The MHS Field Hockey Hall of Fame will added three new members, Danielle LaMarre ('85), Sue Carulli ('91) and Jen Angers ('05). The MHS Hall of Fame will also honor the 20th anniversary of the 1999 South Sectional Champion Hornet field hockey team.
The Eighth Annual Hall of Fame banquet and induction will be open to all family, friends and former Mansfield High student-athletes. Cocktail hour begins at 5:45 pm and the banquet begins at 6:30 p.m. Reservations are $45 per person and tables of ten can be reserved for $450.
Checks should be mailed to the Hall of Fame Committee, P.O. Box 481, Mansfield, MA 02048, no later than Nov. 15 and include the name of each attendee for seating plan purposes. Tickets will not be sold at the door. Ticket requests and information can be obtained at tomfaria3@verizon.net or by calling 508-269-7000.
