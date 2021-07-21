PLAINVILLE — The Grand Circuit returns to Plainridge Park on Sunday when the track will host the fourth edition of the $250,000 “Spirit of Massachusetts Trot”.
The race that has produced the greatest trotting performances in the state will again be complemented by the $100,000 Clara Barton Distaff Pace. In addition, for the first time in several years, the Bert Beckwith Memorial Pace will return and go postward with a purse of $50,000.
The Spirit of Massachusetts Trot became an instant classic in 2017 when 60-1 JL Cruze upset heavily favored Hannelore Hanover by a length in 1:51.2. It was a new all-time track-trotting record set in front of a full house of excited fans. Last year, Manchego came to Plainridge Park and left everyone in her wake as she sped to victory in an eye-popping 1:49.3 mile. That time not only rewrote the track record book, it also set a new world record for aged trotting mares over a 5/8th-mile track.
This year’s field of is another strong group, led by 2019 Hambletonian winner Forbidden Trade, $2 million winner Crystal Fashion and millionaire Lindy The Great and Eurobond.
Since its inception in 2019, the Clara Barton Distaff Pace has been owned by the great Shartin N. In her first stake win at Plainridge in 1:49.1, Shartin N. set an all-time track pacing record. She was far from done. In her encore in 2020, Shartin N blistered a 1:48.2 mile, cracking her own mark.
This year’s Clara Barton race includes JK First Lady, who just set a world record of 1:47.4 for 4-year-old pacing mares in the $178,500 Dorothy Haughton Memorial at the Meadowlands on Saturday. She is joined by Lyon’s Sentinel, who held that record for two weeks after winning The Artiscape in 1:48 flat at the Meadowlands on July 3.
The Bert Beckwith Memorial originated at Foxboro Park in honor of the legendary New England horseman. When Foxboro closed, Plainridge held the race for several years. In the past, the Bert Beckwith Memorial was an Invitational pace and many great aged pacers have won it, including Hall of Famer Foiled Again. This year’s race will be presented as an Open to any horse who has raced in Massachusetts at least six times this year and will feature the top pacers who compete regularly at Plainridge Park.
Other races on the card include a $25,000 mares Open pace, a $25,000 pace for 3-year-old colts and geldings who are Massachusetts Sire Stake eligible and a $25,000 Open pace. The three marquee races combined with the rest of the card will see the day’s participants competing for over $500,000 in total purses.
Other events of note on the program include a race to benefit the Standardbred Transition Alliance and competition from the New England Amateur Drivers Club. And many of the day’s races will be named in honor of some great New England horsemen who were longtime participants in Massachusetts harness racing.
There is a full day of activities that will surround the Spirit of Massachusetts with the national anthem to be sung by Boston Bruins anthem singer Todd Angilly. Angilly will also be performing at the track throughout the day.
A welcome luncheon is scheduled for owners, their guests and VIP’s of the feature races of the day in the Boylston Room, which is located on the second floor of the grandstand.
Fans will be treated to two Spirit of Massachusetts-branded giveaways during the afternoon. Each race-goer will have their choice of either a baseball cap or a six-pack cooler wrap. Limit one item per guest while supplies last starting at 1:30 p.m.
In an effort to help promote breeding in the state and educate the public on racing, the Standardbred Owners of Massachusetts will have a live mare and foal on display while the Harness Horseman’s Association of New England will host an information table about the sport. Members of both groups will be on hand to answer questions fans may have about harness racing.
