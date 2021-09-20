PLAINVILLE — The fourth track record of the season was broken at Plainridge Park on Monday after Therewasthisgirl dominated a field of 6-year-old and younger fillies and mares in a $17,500 conditioned event.
Driver Nick Graffam put Therewasthisgirl on the point and posted fractions of :27.4, :55.2 and 1:23 on top by two lengths at that point, before turning for home and opening up a five length advantage while completely wrapped-up at the line in 1:51. The time was a new lifetime mark and also set a new track record for 3-year-old pacing fillies.
It was the fourth win in a row for Therewasthisgirl ($2.60), who in her last start, won the $50,000 final of the New York Sire Stakes Excel A series.
Firstup doubles-up in Plainridge distaff feature
Firstup set her own pace and captured her second straight $22,500 Winners-Over pace for fillies and mares at Plainridge Park on Monday afternoon (Sept. 20).
Firstup (Shawn Gray) got aired out to the quarter in a lively :27.3 by Sarah’s Lily (Jay Randall) but took control of the race in front of the stands.
Firstup ($3.40) captured her seventh win of the year for owner Jesmeral Stable, who has financially benefited from her performances in the amount of $68,979 this year.
Drivers Shawn Gray and Jay Randall each won two races on Monday while trainer Nancy Longobardi led all conditioners with two wins as well.
Racing resumes at Plainridge Park on Thursday (Sept. 23) with post time at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.