The Foxboro High co-ed cheerleading team was crowned a state champion last weekend for the second year in a row, winning the fall small co-ed division title over seven other teams from Massachusetts.

The Warrior cheer squad had the highest score in the field, finishing with a raw score of 93.2 with no deductions for the fourth-highest score across all divisions in the state. The next-best team in the small co-ed division was Abington, nearly two points behind with 91.3 points.

