The Foxboro High co-ed cheerleading team was crowned a state champion last weekend for the second year in a row, winning the fall small co-ed division title over seven other teams from Massachusetts.
The Warrior cheer squad had the highest score in the field, finishing with a raw score of 93.2 with no deductions for the fourth-highest score across all divisions in the state. The next-best team in the small co-ed division was Abington, nearly two points behind with 91.3 points.
The title is Foxboro cheer’s second in the program’s history, with the first coming last winter. This season, it’s a little more sweet, given the competition in the field and some state all-star programs being out of season.
The fall has a higher level for competition due to all-stars competing instead in the winter. All-stars, like an AAU travel program for cheerleading, sees athletes from multiple towns or regions come together to compete and is divided up into levels.
With said athletes committed to their school for the fall season, Foxboro cheer coach Nikki Lee said that the competition is higher and the field of teams is larger because of it.
“Going into the fall season, there’s a lot more teams than the winter,” Lee said. “You lose a lot of teams to compete against in the winter (due to all-star cheer.) It’s a lot more tougher competition in the fall.
“There are private gyms and come from different towns, so the schools have a lot of athletes, and they don’t end up competing in the winter,” Lee said.
Entering the fall season, reaching the division final was the goal. Needing to follow the game guidelines as all other school sanctioned sports, the Warriors didn’t start working on choreography and routines until the third week of August.
From then on, with few alterations to the routine to maximize the skill set of the athletes, Foxboro worked on perfection with coaches and a choreographer with hopes of being a state champion.
“Our routine was super creative this year,” Lee said. “Every time we walked off the mat, the the crowd was saying how fun and entertaining they were to watch, which I think helped us.
“They practice a lot, normally five days a week and maybe down to four with competitions. We hired a choreographer, and we kind of worked with them on what skills need to be in the routine.”
As the season progressed, the Warriors eyed competition throughout the state that they knew were going to battle them for a co-ed title. The runner-up and third-place teams of Abington and Grafton caught Foxboro’s eye as formidable contenders.
“We watched some teams all season that we knew were going to be close to us,” Lee said. “The next highest was Abington and then Grafton (89.2 points) and we had been watching them all season.”
The goal to take a division title was something Foxboro was working toward from the moment they started practicing in August.
“It’s something we had set a goal for. We set the goals at the beginning of the season, and we knew we had the talent coming off winning in the winter,” Lee said. “We also knew the fall was going to be much tougher. Being in co-ed, you really never know what team is going to be co-ed because any team could get a male in any division.
“We knew we had the talent and the potential, but whether it was all going to come together was on them,” Lee added.
As the team transitions to the winter, Foxboro will hold co-ed tryouts and tweak things to give the group a new look. Seniors have also already expressed their desire for a third state title, which has been the early goal for the Warriors going forward.
“My seniors said they’d love to have three state titles by the time they graduate,” Lee said. “That’ll definitely be our goal. We’ll have to adjust the routine a little bit, just to keep it not boring.”
Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.