FOXBORO -- Katelyn Mollica poured in 26 points to lead the Foxboro High girls basketball team to a 60-48 victory over Scituate in the opening round of the Warrior Classic Tournament Monday afternoon.
The Warriors held a slim 14-13 lead after the first quarter, where Mollica hit three of her six total 3-pointers. Foxboro used a late second-quarter run to extend their halftime advantage to 32-21, which they would hold for the remainder of the contest.
"We made some halftime adjustments where we wanted to contain [Scituate's] leading scorers," Foxboro coach Lisa Downs said of the Sailors, who had just two players score in the first half, led by Jolie Rogik with 13.
Yara Fawaz added 10 points for Foxboro, while Shakirah Ketant had nine.
Foxboro (18-2) extended their current winning streak to eight games and are slated to face the winner of the Old Rochester/Hoosac Valley in the championship round of the tournament, which will conclude their regular season schedule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.