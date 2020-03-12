FOXBORO — There will be no championship game for the Foxboro High girls basketball team on Saturday, but the Warriors can still call themselves champions.
The day after winning a shot at another Division 2 state championship with a 52-35 state semifinal victory at TD Garden in Boston over North Reading High, Coach Lisa Downs and her Warriors learned that the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association had canceled all remaining state tournament finals scheduled for this weekend due to concerns over the coronavirus.
In addition, the MIAA announced it was postponing the opening of the high school spring sports season and practices, originally set for Monday, to March 30, although the organization said it would review that decision before the end of the month.
The Warriors had been scheduled to play Western sectional champion Taconic High on Saturday. Now, the MIAA says, the two teams will be considered state co-champions.
Downs first heard the news from a reporter on Thursday afternoon, shortly after the MIAA board of directors took its vote at 5 p.m.
“I walked into the gym at practice and they could see it on my face. There were a lot of devastated girls,” Downs said.
After being eliminated in the preliminary rounds of the state sectionals last year, the Foxboro girls were primed for a run at another state championship.
Foxboro had blitzed though the local competition with an 18-2 regular season and 14 straight victories though Wednesday night’s state semifinal round.
The Warriors had won it all in 2018 and several of the team’s seniors were eyeing another state crown
For those players in particular, Downs said, the MIAA decision is “gut-wrenching.”
“We thought we would be playing in an empty gym,” Downs said of the expectation that games would go on but that fans would be kept out. “Especially for the seniors, this is hard. We had been playing so well this March and we were just one game away.”
The MIAA had maintained up until Thursday afternoon that it planned to hold its tournament games as scheduled, although possible venues changed several times on the organization’s website.
“There’s really nothing that we can say to make it better for the athletes.” MIAA director of communications Tara Bennett told The Boston Herald Thursday night. “In the moment — they’ve worked so hard to make it to this point that they just want to play and we understand that. Unfortunately there is a larger picture here.”
The MIAA ruling — which includes boys and girls basketball and hockey finals — followed similar actions by the NCAA, the NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball. Various college conferences had called off their postseason tournaments, including the Big East where Providence College was scheduled to play on Thursday. That tournament was canceled at halftime of the opening game.
That did not make the MIAA decision any easier to take at Foxboro High.
“I knew there was a possibility, but I don’t agree with it, honestly,” Downs said. “In this age bracket, there is not a lot of risk. Playing with no fans, we could understand that, but there were only eight more games (counting basketball and hockey), they could all have been done in one day.”
Downs noted that teams had just played in the Garden in close quarters, “in the same tight vicinity.”
“It’s heartbreaking for those kids, There’s always the question of what would have happened.”
Downs weighed whether being named a co-champion help take some of the sting away.
“Maybe in another week or so, it will feel better,” said Downs, who will instead spend this weekend with her players at the team’s year-ending banquet.
