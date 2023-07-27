Behn and Martinelli Foxboro Hall

Sarah Behn, left, was a three-sport standout at Foxboro High, scoring 2,562 career points to set the state scoring record, and compiling an 86-66 coaching record in seven seasons with the Warriors girls basketball team. Foxboro High football coach Jack Martinelli, right, ranks among the top five all-time winningest football coaches in the state with more than 300 wins. Both have earned induction into the Foxboro High School Athletics Hall of Fame.

 Tom Maguire and Mark Stockwell

FOXBORO — Jack Martinelli, Sarah Behn and the Foxboro High 1987 state champion girls soccer team are among the inaugural inductees into the Foxboro High School Athletic Hall of Fame announced on Thursday.

Other inductees include Bobby Moreshead, Joe Heinricher, Tom Nalen and Joan “Joanie” Goodwin with the class to be formally inducted on Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center. Tickets can be purchased through MRPAC box office or online.