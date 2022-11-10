FHS_Canton FHH
Foxboro High field hockey head coach Melissa Bordieri talks to her team in 2020.

 MARK STOCKWELL / the sun chronicle

The Foxboro High field hockey team not only booked a spot in the MIAA Division 3 state quarterfinals Wedneday night, but also marked a milestone win for veteran head coach Melissa Bordieri.

The 6-1 win at home over Notre Dame Academy (Worcester) locked up 250 wins in Bordieri’s coaching career at the school.

