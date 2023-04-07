FOXBORO — The Foxboro High girls basketball team continued its celebration for its MIAA Division 2 girls basketball state title on Wednesday, accepting an invite to Gillette Stadium to celebrate with New England Patriots brass for an afternoon.
The invitation was extended by none other than the Principal Owner of the Patriots Robert Kraft.
“I actually got a phone call from Bob Kraft myself last Friday inviting the team to the stadium to join him and tour the trophy room,” Foxboro head coach Lisa Downs said. “That was pretty cool. Of course I was trying to figure out in my head if I call him Bob, Robert or Mr. Kraft. I was so caught off guard. He was great, he wanted to congratulate us and say he really supports women’s sports, and especially one from Foxboro.
After both sides schedules aligned, the Warriors toured Gillette and its trophy room on Wednesday. The full team was able to see all six Lombardi Trophies the Patriots have won, were invited to walk on the field, see their names on the scoreboard and hear stories of success and winning from Kraft himself. It was the Foxboro girls basketball program’s second trip to Gillette — with the first time coming in 2018, when the Warriors last won the Division 2 state title.
“He told us stories and spent some time with the girls with pictures,” Downs said. “We got to go on the field, another really fun experience with their names going around (the scoreboard.)”
With posts on social media documenting it all, Kraft likened the Patriots’ dynasty to that of the Warriors.
“You kept the dynasty going in Foxboro,” Kraft said in a social media video posted by the Patriots.
Downs called it a surreal feeling when hearing Kraft’s cudos coming from one of the architects of one of the most historic runs in NFL history.
“The uniqueness of our situation that we’ve one three times in six years, it’s significant,” Downs said. “To be compared at that level by Robert Kraft is pretty incredible. The girls, they were thrilled to be there and for him to really take the time to spend with them and not feel rushed. It was an overall incredible experience.”
