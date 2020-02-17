CANTON -- The Foxboro High hockey team skated itself into Wednesday's Dan Jordan Classic championship game with a 3-0 victory over East Bridgewater Monday at the Canton Ice House.
Moreover, the MIAA Tournament-bound Warriors (9-4-5) extended their unbeaten skein to eight games (5-0-3) with the victory.
Foxboro tallied twice during the second period, while goalie Espen Reager totaled 18 saves for the shutout. Reager, the Warriors' senior captain, was greatly aided by a Warrior attack which generated 40 shots and a penalty killing unit which killed off two Foxboro penalties.
Jack Watts (at 2:50 from Kyle McGinnis and Kirk Leach) scored the game-winning goal in the second period. Ron MacLellan (at 9:17 from Leach) created a two-goal margin. Leach added an empty net goal for the Warriors, with Watts and MacLellan assisting.
King Philip 3, Norwood 3
FOXBORO -- Nolan Feyler netted a pair of goals including a go-ahead score with just 5:38 remaining but an empty-net score from Norwood with 0:17 on the clock forced the non-league game to finish in a tie.
Feyler scored the lone goal in the first period on a breakaway with assists credited to goalie Jesper Makudera and David Lawler. Norwood, who outshot King Philip 25-19 in the contest, claimed a 2-1 lead in the second period as they scored a pair of goals in a 35-second span. The Warriors responded with a late second-period goal from Aiden Bulger on a wrap-around play assisted by Connor Cooke tied the teams at 2-2 heading into the third.
Feyler's go-ahead goal with 5:38 left was assisted by Jack Coulter and Joe Bosselli, but the Mustangs were able to grab the equalizer after winning a faceoff in the Warrior zone and scoring off a deflection in the final 17 seconds.
King Philip finishes at 10-5-5 and awaits their MIAA Tournament pairing Friday.
Girls
King Philip 3, Walpole 0
FOXBORO -- In a must-win situation, sophomore Morgan Cunningham tallied a pair of second-period goals and goaltender Cristina Coleman posted a 15-save shutout as the Warriors won a non-league contest at the Foxboro Sports Center.
After skating to a scoreless draw in the first period, Cunningham struck first with a goal assisted by Makenzie Shandley and Avari Maxwell and extended the lead to 2-0 on an unassisted goal later in the period. Shandley scored a goal of her own in the third period, assisted by Sam Robison.
King Philip (10-11) needs a win over Ursuline Academy in their season finale Wednesday to qualify for the MIAA tournament.
