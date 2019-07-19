Foxboro's Curran family intertwined in lacrosse community

Drew Curran is one of the forefathers of Foxboro Youth Lacrosse and his middle daughter, Meghan, is one of the most talented to go through the ranks.
Drew, who began with the newly established program in 2004, has spent 15 years coaching, instructing and developing a generation of talent on the fields off Payson Road.
He was the one who got a majority of members from 2019 Foxboro High Division 2 East Sectional champion girls’ lacrosse team to pick up their first stick. They began to love it and he did too.
“He coached everything for me,” Meghan said of her father. “He was my youth coach for lacrosse. Well, he was everyone’s youth coach for lacrosse. Everyone that comes out of Foxboro was built up, raised on lacrosse by that guy. So, we all give him so much credit. I wouldn’t be the player I am today without him.”
And surely nothing was more enjoyable for Drew than working with his three favorite players to come through the program.
The oldest of the three Curran girls, Ally, graduated from Foxboro High in 2017 after winning four Davenport Division titles in her four years with the Warriors. Meghan, who is gearing up to play Division I lacrosse at Princeton University, graduated this spring. She was a four-year starter for the Warriors, and one of 14 seniors who helped the Foxboro program win its first sectional title. The youngest of the hat trick, Paige, is a rising freshman and will look to follow in her sisters’ footsteps next year.
All three had extensive and successful youth stints with the help of their father, who coached his final game for the youth program this spring. Drew has been the director of Foxboro Youth Girls’ Lacrosse since 2006. It was he who started teams for girls in kindergarten, first and second grades.
“I just wanted to see if my daughters were interested,” said Drew, who recalled his two oldest daughters playing softball for years because lacrosse wasn’t an option until third grade back then.
Turns out, his girls were interested, especially Meghan.
She started playing the sport at the age of 10 and was already looking at Division I programs by the time she was 15.
“It’s really always been the dream ever since I was younger to play Division I lacrosse,” Meghan said. “You go to so many BC (Boston College) games or NCAA tournaments. You’re surrounded by such great lacrosse and that’s just the dream growing up. To have that be an opportunity to fulfill and pursue, actually getting to play Division I athletics, it was kind of surreal.”
Meghan, who concluded her career at Foxboro High with 138 goals and 101 assists as a four-year starter on the attack, looked into the program at Columbia, as well as other Ivy League schools such as Yale and Harvard.
She was named a Triple Impact Competitor from the Positive Coaching Alliance and winner of the Alvin Stuart School Spirit award from the Foxboro athletic department. She is looking to study either psychology or public policy with a minor in French.
Meghan ultimately committed to Princeton the same day she received the offer, in the Epcot parking lot at Walt Disney World in Florida.
“It was pretty great — it really is the most magical place on earth, I always say,” joked the three-time Hockomock League All-Star and a multiple-time Sun Chronicle All-Star selection.
“I was looking for schools with mostly high-caliber academic programs because I wanted to be with like-minded athletes and be playing for a program where I could also get a really great education,” she said. “Because, you know, there is life after lacrosse. But, at the same time, I still wanted a good lacrosse program, too.”
She got that in Princeton, which finished with 16 wins in 2019. The Tigers won the Ivy League title and claimed two wins in the NCAA Tournament before falling in the Division I quarterfinals to Boston College.
Meghan is now another poster child for the Foxboro Youth Lacrosse program, which has produced an extensive list of college players and quality Division I players. It has sent boys and girls to play at Duke, Penn State, Hofstra, Providence College, the University of Richmond, Davidson and Princeton, among many other schools.
It clearly speaks to the development, and ultimately the success story, the program has become.
Two decades ago, the program was made up of two boys teams. Now, they have two teams at each age group for each gender. The Warriors have two girls and two boys teams at U9, U11, U13 and U15, or grades K-8, totaling 16 total teams.
It’s a source of pride for a lot of people, Drew said, including Foxboro High boys’ lacrosse coach Matt Noone, Ed Whalen, John Stamatov, Andy Felix, Paul Santos, as well as Anne and John Rogan and others.
“It’s unreal,” he said. “Matt (Noone) and I have been around a long time and have seen this game grow and it’s just — for the progress that the town has made in a short amount of time, really, when you look at the big picture — it’s incredible.”
Both Noone and Drew started the Outlaws Youth Program because youth lacrosse “just wasn’t enough” for the kids in Foxboro, Drew said. They then merged with Laxachusetts, a club lacrosse program that many in the Foxboro area play in.
“It’s a testament to the parents, the volunteers, to the moms and dads who knew this was a good decision for their son or daughter. And they get behind the youth coaches,” Drew added. “The kids and the friendships I have through the sport of lacrosse, it’s just, it just keeps giving back.”
He would know after all his time in the sport. He played at Saint Michael’s College before he began coaching.
Drew started his coaching career with three different stints as a boys high school lacrosse coach.
He served at Newton South when getting his master’s degree from Boston College, then took over at Boston College High for a few years despite graduating high school from Catholic Conference rival Catholic Memorial. His last stop was at Braintree High, where he worked as an administrator and quickly transitioned lacrosse into a respected program.
The Wamps qualified for the MIAA Tournament in each of their first three varsity seasons and even made the Division 1 Semifinals in 2003, Drew’s fourth year at the helm and the program’s third varsity season.
Drew stepped away from the high school level after accepting a position as a school administrator in Braintree. He currently works as assistant principal at East Middle School in Braintree.
He will begin his 25th year in education this fall while driving back and forth to Princeton to watch Meghan and to Foxboro High to watch Paige.
It’s a passion the whole family shares.
“It’s just that kind of game — once you start playing, you play until you can’t,” Drew said.
