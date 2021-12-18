In late September, when the nine members of the 2021-2022 U.S. Paralympics Alpine Skiing national team — skiers who will prepare to possibly participate in the 2022 Paralympic Games in Beijing — were announced, it included people from such winter-sports hotbeds as Vail, Colo.; Pittsfield, Vt.; Palmer, Alaska; Granby, Colo.; and Foxboro.
Wait, what?
Yes, you heard that right.
A downhill skier from as-flat-as-it-gets Foxboro has made the U.S. team that will ultimately produce participants who will get to compete for medals in the Paralympic Games in March, a month after athletes from around the world will gather in the same venues for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
That athlete who has already done the southeastern Massachusetts area proud is 24-year-old Connor Hogan, a lifelong resident of Foxboro who already got a taste of the Paralympic Games when he participated in PyeongChang, South Korea, back in 2018.
The Winter Paralympic Games are an international multi-sport event where athletes with physical disabilities compete in snow and ice sports. This includes athletes with mobility disabilities, amputations, blindness and cerebral palsy. The Winter Games are held every four years directly following the Winter Olympic Games, and are hosted by the city that hosted the Winter Olympics.
According to Hogan’s Team USA profile, he was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at 18-months old, which caused by an in-utero stroke. It affected the frontal lobe of his brain, resulting in him not having a full range of motion on the right side of his body.
Hogan admits that his body’s limitations sometimes made it difficult as a kid to fit in, especially in sports.
“Being a disabled kid was never fun, and every other sport (I tried to play), I was slow, or I couldn’t hit or catch the ball — pee-wee sports, youth baseball or soccer, ‘You’re slow, you can’t do this,’ ” Hogan recalls. “Skiing was the place where I fit in and was just another kid. It was never something I felt different doing. Unless (people) knew, they didn’t know I had a disability.”
Foxboro is not a logical spot to take up the sport of skiing, but Hogan was fortunate that his family spent a lot of time during the winters in southern Vermont, where his grandmother had a house and his parents were both ski instructors at Bromley Mountain. He believes that he was first introduced to the sport at a very early age.
“I grew up skiing at Bromley, (from the) age of a year on, every weekend all winter long,” Hogan said. “It was a natural step (from my parents) that you’re going to ski, and that’s what’s going to happen, and there was no turning back from there. The next logical progression was to ski, and my mother on a whim, when I was seven or eight, asked me if I wanted to go to race camp, and that was the start of everything else — my career and everything else.”
Hogan grew up loving the sport, and it also leveled the playing field among his peers on the slopes.
“Everybody races in Vermont, and it was never a deciding factor in why I was different,” he said. “I was just another kid when I skied.”
When he was 15 or 16, Hogan moved to southern Vermont and trained full-time at Stratton Mountain – just down the road from Bromley – until he graduated from Foxboro High School. He then moved to Colorado for a couple of years to train further before moving back home, but he has called Stratton his training home for the past 10 years.
Hogan grew up skiing the slalom events, which involve skiing between poles or gates, but he later transitioned into becoming a grand-slalom and then a downhill skier after being a part of the U.S. team that traveled to South Korea for the 2018 Winter Games. The super-giant slalom, or super-G, is a racing discipline and along with the faster downhill, is regarded as a “speed” event, in contrast to the technical events like the GS and slalom. It debuted as an official World Cup event during the 1983 season and was added to the official schedule of the World Championships in 1987 and the Winter Olympics in 1988.
Hogan was obviously thrilled to be part of the U.S. team traveling to the Far East in 2018 — his first-ever trip overseas — where he finished 24th in the giant slalom. As he trains for the possibility of being chosen for the team that participates at the Beijing Games, Hogan still treasures the memories of his trip to PyeongChang.
“It was interesting; we got on the plane, and it was 19-20 hours going over, and when I got off the plane, I was thinking to myself, did I even leave the U.S.?,” Hogan recalled. “It was very Americanized, yet a different world, and the experience in South Korea was one where I went for the experience, and I promised myself that I would enjoy it, and that’s what happened. I got a concussion, unfortunately, which couldn’t have been changed, but it was amazing.
“I hope that I can go to China and have a similar experience, but we’ll see,” Hogan said. “Those (team) decisions don’t get made for another couple of months. We won’t know yet until it’s official, and the announcement comes in February.”
It took a lot of hard work for Hogan to get to this point, but when he’s home, he has his training regimen down pat.
“A normal summer day in my life if I’m home, I’ll get up at 7-7:30, eat breakfast, jump on a trainer or road bike, and do between 20 and 40 miles, depending on the day,” Hogan said. “Then I’ll come home, eat some lunch, and then jump over to the gym and spend two to two-and-a-half hours at the gym, then come home and repeat.
“It’s a daily five days, six days a week, seven days of cardio,” Hogan said. “During the summer, it’s a grind, and you get to a point where you get worn out, but it’s always fun, and it’s for my job, and I love my job and I have my goals: I would love to win a gold medal in the downhill.”
Hogan faced particular challenges during the early days of the pandemic, and particularly as the months of isolation dragged on.
“March 17th (2020), I was supposed to leave for Sweden to join the U.S. Paralympic team, and it changed quickly — from being in Vermont, to lying on the couch and hearing from the coaches, when they said, ‘We’ll see you when we see you.’ What do you mean?, I thought. I had to step back and figure out how was going to (train),” Hogan recalls. “Fortunately, I got a mountain bike before the pandemic, so I rode 1,000 miles that summer, got back to skiing in October, which was the longest I had been off my feet since I broke my ankle (in a skiing accident in 2016).
“It was seven or eight months of twiddling your thumbs, looking at the snow and saying to myself, I want to ski. It was hard; in March (2021), I finally went back to the gym and lifted and returned to my routine. My routine made the world feel normal. That winter was a lot of training at home, a lot of quarantining, depending on where we were and where we were going, but I got through it pretty healthy. But there were real questions about, are we going to ski again, and when? Will we have another (pandemic) delay? Finally, I heard that we’re going to get back on the snow, and I was so relieved in September to get that email (from the coaches). It finally made all the sitting around worth it.”
When asked if he feels as if he has spent half of his life on chairlifts, gondolas and trams, Hogan says, “Yeah, we spend our lives traveling to do our jobs; it’s days and hours of work, anywhere from 38 seconds to 2½ minutes in whatever discipline we’re racing — 38 seconds to a minute for the shorter races, to Super-Gs from one to 2½ minutes long. We spend a lot of money, time and energy to do something for two minutes, and those two minutes can decide so much. You sit there and think about it: holy crap, days and hours spent doing something for two minutes; it’ll be just six minutes of downhill at the Games to win a Paralympic gold medal in the downhill — I gotta work hard to get there.”
Hogan flew to Switzerland last week for further training in St. Moritz (a venue that hosted the 1948 Winter Olympics), and then will travel to Norway for some World Cup races that will hopefully lead to a berth on the U.S. team that will fly to Beijing in March.
Even with his plate full, Hogan found time to get engaged to his girlfriend, Ashley, back in July, although maintaining a relationship with his busy schedule is problematic.
“It’s tough, it’s difficult — we both got into it knowing this is my job, and there will be a point where I don’t do this anymore,” Hogan said. “We’ll make it work, through FaceTime, etc., but it’s not easy with the time differences.” Hogan is also pursuing a degree in business, with a focus on financial management, through online classes at DeVry University.
Hogan, whether he’s a local fellow or not, is certainly easy to root for as he pursues his passions on and off the slopes. As his post on a couple of his social-media platform says, “I am a ski racer first. I have a disability, but I am not defined by it. I became a skier at the age of five and a ski racer at seven. I fell in love with skiing, and racing has allowed me to belong in a world that doesn’t make it easy to belong, especially for the disabled.”
