The shots kept falling for four years. The scoreboard kept lighting up at “The Farm” in the woods of Seekonk. And when the buzzer sounded last month, Kate Keenan of Foxboro, wearing jersey No. 3 representing the Wheeler School girls’ basketball team, walked off of the court as the Warriors’ all-time leading scorer.
“I can’t believe it’s over,” Keenan said. “It seems like yesterday that I was driving with my sister in the car down to Wheeler from Foxboro.”
Keenan accounted for 1,658 points during her quartet of varsity seasons playing basketball at the prestigious prep school on the East Side of Providence, adjacent the Brown University campus. She eclipsed the previous Wheeler School scoring record of 1,523 points and hit on a Warrior school record 205 three-pointers.
Next year, Kate will follow her sister, Meghan, also a standout Wheeler School athlete, to Williams College. The siblings played just one hoop season together at Wheeler on the hardwood, during the latter’s senior year. Meghan is focusing her athletic attention on lacrosse now, being an attacker with the Ephs.
“She’s (Meghan) always been a role model for me,” Keenan said.
Keenan is a product of the Mass. Premier program and the Bay State Jaguars AAU program, having teamed with Foxboro High School’s Katelyn Mollica and King Philip Regional High School’s Emma Glaser for New England and Northeast regional tournaments.
And even with a successful high school career behind her and a promising future ahead, Keenan wonders what could have been.
“I always wonder what would have happened had we (she and Mollica) played together in high school,” she said.
Keenan and Mollica, a tandem of sharpshooters from 3-point range and at the rim, have long been sisters of sweet shots. The teens have forever been playing one-on-one in neighborhood driveways and at Mass. Premier Courts, as well as other sports like soccer, as they live close to one another.
“We played a lot of basketball together, we worked well together,” Keenan said of the duo having similar styles. “I think that we learned a lot of things from each other growing up.”
Keenan honed her shooting skills at Mass. Premier with Tim Forbes, former Attleboro High School and Bentley University standout.
“We were in the gym every single day and playing at Mass. Premier certainly helped me to be able to play at the varsity level at Wheeler,” she said.
This season at Wheeler, Keenan hit five 20-point plus games, scoring a season-high 32 points with seven 3-pointers against Portsmouth. She tallied a single-game career-high of 36 points against Chariho Regional as a freshman, just a glimpse of her potential. Keenan scored 35 points in a playoff game last season as a junior against Coventry.
And she is a career 80-percent shooter at the free throw line.
“Kate is a special player,” said Wheeler coach Stephanie Coro. “Kate is an incredibly tough match-up. She is an outstanding shooter with a quick release. I really think she would be in the running for best shooter in the state.
“Once she got hot from the outside, teams started forcing her to put the ball on the ground. Many games she battled being face guarded, but still found a way to create for herself and for others,” Coro said.
Keenan scored 28 points in the Warriors’ two playoff games, hitting five 3-point field goals. Wheeler ended the regular season with a 9-3 record, entered its first season in Division 1 of the R.I. Interscholastic League playoffs and topped Scituate 43-40 on their home floor with Keenan hitting the go-ahead bucket to break a 37-all tie and a free throw with 3.5 seconds left at The Farm in Seekonk.
Keenan closed her career by hitting four 3-pointers and scoring 14 points in a semifinal-round loss to unbeaten, No. 1 seeded St. Raphael Academy of Pawtucket in the semifinal round.
“Her understanding of the game was a huge asset for us this year,” Coro continued. “She was able to make reads and keep our offense flowing. Games when we needed a bucket badly, she would step up and provide us with that lift.
“And if it wasn’t Kate giving us the lift, we had Mia Mancini (junior point guard from Mansfield) and Lily Routhier (sophomore forward from North Attleboro) there to pick up the slack.”
Keenan’s sport of choice, without hesitation, is basketball, though she tinkered in every other sport, and has been a four-year starter in goal for the Wheeler girls’ soccer team.
“It was probably my transition into high school that I made the decision to focus on basketball,” Keenan said. “Basketball was my sport, it’s what I wanted to work hard at.”
Keenan admits that those hand-eye skills that are so fundamental to being a goalkeeper on the soccer field are easily transferable to the role of a shooting guard, an off-guard on the basketball floor.
“Soccer has definitely helped me,” Keenan said of the spacing, the decision-making on where to get the ball. “The agility, the foot-work, too.”
“I’m always working on my follow-through and having good mechanics,” Keenan said of her shooting skills. “My form when I was younger wasn’t terrible, but it needed some work.”
The fact that she participated in a varsity soccer match as a freshman alleviated any fears she may have had when she picked up a basketball. “I had good teammates who helped me with the adjustment,” Keenan said. “I kind of figured it all out.
“A lot of the adjustment for me was working with my teammates, understanding one another,” Keenan said of the decision-making of where to get the ball, when and where to shoot, help defense, boxing out for rebounds. “I had a lot of good mentors too along the way. Listening was a big part of it and learning to play at a faster speed.
“There was a lot of pressure, too, but I had teammates that helped me and supported me.”
