PROVIDENCE — The Providence College men’s basketball team not only is going to have to keep Alyn Breed on the floor, but in the starting lineup as well.
The freshman point guard thrust into a starting role in the absence of injured Alex Bynum, has been starring in his extended floor time for PC, even if the Friars are not meeting with much success.
In the Friars’ past two Big East Conference games, the Georgia native has scored 33 points on 9-for-14 shooting and converted 11 of 15 free throw chances.
“I’m not scared or afraid of big teams or any of that,” Breed said, delving back to his pre-Friartown training in national prep and AAU tournaments. “You need to go out there and play hard.”
Even more impressively, in 39 minutes of duty against Creighton, Breed had just one turnover with four assists. Against Villanova, Breed again had one turnover in 34 minutes with three assists.
Having lost four of their past five outings, the Friars return to Alumni Hall for the first time since Jan. 2 for a game Wednesday night against Marquette, seeking to avenge a 10-point loss earlier this season.
“I was blown away by him not being Rookie of the Week in the Big East,” PC coach Ed Cooley said of Breed’s road performances. “He has an opportunity to practice against David (Duke) and Jared (Bynum), he doesn’t come out of one drill, he gets a lot of reps, he’s still got a long way to go.”
Breed played a season-high 39 minutes in his fourth start of the season at Villanova on Saturday. He finished as the Friars’ leading scorer with 18 points, hitting five shots from the floor, with 3-pointers and hitting six of seven free throws.
More impressive was his body of work. Breed took in a team-leading 11 rebounds and dished out four assists with just one turnover.
“He’s with different units all the time,” Cooley said. “I purposely put him with David (Duke) as much as I to put him under as much game duress as possible.
“His ability to make plays, not just for himself but for others,” Cooley added. “He’s coming along, the game still has to slow down a little bit for him.”
Against Creighton, Breed was on the floor 34 minutes and was the Friars’ second-leading scorer with 15 points.
Breed hit four of five shots from the floor, two of which were 3-pointers. He took in six rebounds, dished out three assists and had just one turnover.
What does Cooley like about the 6-foot-3 Breed? “His mental toughness,” the Friar coach said of recruiting him out of the fabled IMG Academy program in Florida.
Breed averaged 16 points, five rebounds and four assists per game at IMG Academy. He attended McEachern High in his hometown of Powder Springs, Ga., with the team being ranked No. 1 nationally.
“He’s a lot more confident,” Cooley said of Breed’s emergence with four starts under his belt. “He’s taking advantage of his opportunity, that’s what playing time does. That’s what opportunity does.”
Breed was ranked No. 51 nationally among shooting guards. Cooley and Friartown are hoping that he does not become the bust that another top-50 guard Makai Ashton-Langford was, who left PC after two seasons for BC.
Breed was initially an understudy behind Bynum, a red-shirt sophomore, who transferred in from St. Joseph’s of Philadelphia.
“My coaches are always on me,” Breed said. “They always give me the confidence to play hard and play my game.”
