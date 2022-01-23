PROVIDENCE — The value is not necessarily in their point totals, but in the productivity at both ends of the floor, in passing the ball, in setting up screens, in challenging for loose possessions, going after rebounds, defending, and contributing to the success of the team.
It is such that Providence College basketball coach Ed Cooley awards minutes to players who make plays, a pair of fifth-year seniors, Noah Horchler and Justin Minaya, who never came off of the floor in the Friars’ 69-62 victory over Butler Sunday in a Big East Conference game.
Horchler contributed eight points and fetched eight rebounds in 40 minutes of action, while Minaya accounted for nine points and eight rebounds, being off of the floor for just one scant possession as the No. 21 nationally ranked Friars (16-2), the Big East Conference (6-1) leaders, improved to 12-0 at The Dunk.
“When you have players like that, you’re going to have success,” PC coach Ed Cooley said of the sum of the PC parts contributing to an 8-0 record in games decided by eight point or fewer.
Senior center Nate Watson scored 18 points, including nine straight for PC with five minutes left. Fifth-year senior guard Al Durham added 12 points, three rebounds and three assists. Jared Bynum (six assists) and Ed Croswell (four rebounds) both came off of the bench to account for 10 points.
“He’s a big reason we’re in the position we’re in,” Cooley said of the 6-foot-8, 220-pound Horchler, in his second season with the Friar program. Horchler ranks No. 2 in the Big East in defensive rebounding (115), averaging eight rebounds overall per game. “When Noah is playing at his best, he’s playing with a lot of energy. He doesn’t need to make a shot to bring that level. He can rebound, he can pass the ball and he makes it easy for us to extend the floor.”
Horchler has had 14 games with seven rebounds or more, has had 11 double-digit scoring games, while shooting 45 percent from the floor, 43 percent from 3-point range (29 made) and 71 percent at the free-throw line.
Minaya put PC into a 39-33 halftime lead with seven points and four rebounds — hitting a 3-pointer to give PC a 12-10 lead, converting an offensive rebound to tie the score at 14, and setting up Bynum for a backdoor layup and PC’s largest lead at 35-26.
“I trust and believe in what he’s (Cooley) taught me,” the 6-foot-7, 210-pound Minaya, in his first Friar season since transferring from South Carolina, said. “Coach (Cooley) is one of the reasons that I came here, I felt a relationship.”
Minaya has started 10 of 17 games and has been a jack-of-all-trades player, having 13 games with five or more rebounds, averaging six points and six rebounds per game — not far from the seven points and six rebounds he averaged in starting 75 of 79 games with the Gamecocks.
The Friars never trailed in the first half, building upwards of a six-point lead, while facing deficits three times in the early going of the second half. The Friars shot 67 percent (16-for-24) from the floor in the first half.
In handing Butler (9-10, 2-6) its fourth straight loss, PC limited the Bulldogs to 5-for-20 shooting from 3-point range and to just four free-throw attempts.
Butler cut the Friar lead to 58-56 with just over six minutes left when Watson took control — hitting two free throws with 5:21 left for a four-point lead, scoring on a jam off of a Bynum pass for a six-point margin, converting an offensive rebound after a Bulldog turnover to a 64-48 lead with 1:48 to go, and then converting a three-point play for a 67-60 lead with 1:07 remaining.
“I was happy with our kids’ resilience, how we responded when we got down,” Cooley added. “It was nip-and-tuck the whole way — the big fella (Watson) kept his composure, he did what he was supposed to do.”
The Friars scored 40 points in the paint, hit on 10 of 14 free throws and had seven players contribute points.
“Sixteen wins, six in the Big East, it tells you you’re mature, that you’ve given yourself a chance to be successful,” Cooley said. “In the Big East, you look at how close these games are, you have to play above your scouting report. Where we are is a credit to the players, to having guys buy in. “