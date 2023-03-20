PROVIDENCE — When he began his coaching career, one of the idols that Ed Cooley had was John Thompson.
The former Providence College Friar great coached the Georgetown University Hoyas for 27 seasons and left an impact upon Cooley, who announced Monday that he would follow in his footsteps to the District of Columbia.
After 12 seasons and seven NCAA appearances at Providence College, Cooley ended month-long speculation by becoming the first-ever Big East Conference coach to leave one member institution for another.
“We talked about Providence, about the program,” Athletic Director Steve Napolillo said Monday of his conversations with Cooley. “At the end of the day, the conversation is not about Providence College, about PC basketball, it’s about Ed and his family and his decision moving forward — about where they want to be and where they want to go.”
Georgetown had just two winning seasons, one NCAA Tournament appearance and one Big East Conference title in the six seasons that Patrick Ewing stood on the sidelines.
“I plan on hitting the ground running, getting to work on the court and cultivating relationships in and around the District (of Columbia),” Cooley said. “Accepting this opportunity with Georgetown is not a decision I took lightly, and was made in careful consideration with my wife and family.”
The 53-year-old Cooley is a Providence native who played at Central High and later at Stonehill College. He watched Thompson lead Georgetown to three NCAA Final Fours and to six Big East titles.
“It’s very difficult when you think of a possible change, it’s difficult when you try to analyze where you are, where you are trying to go,” Cooley said over the weekend, having his initial conversation with Georgetown on Sunday after the PC administration granted him permission.
Val Ackerman, the Big East Conference Commissioner, knew of the communication between Cooley and Georgetown, but there are no by-laws governing such coaching changes.
“I’m honest about it, and with the Big East, it was built on dignity, respect and camaraderie,” Napolillo said of the conference’s same-mindedness. “It’s not something Providence College would have ever done. When we reconfigured, we were all in together. We root for each other when we’re not playing each other and I just don’t think it’s a good look for a fellow institution.”
Two names surfaced Monday as possible Cooley replacements, Penn State’s Micah Shrewsberry — a former Boston Celtics assistant, and George Mason’s Kim English.
“There was nothing legal that she (Ackerman) could do,” Napolillo said. “There are no legal ramifications, no guidelines. I don’t think it’s a good look for the conference.”
There is some bitterness from the PC administration that Georgetown recruited Cooley. Since the Big East reconfigured itself as a basketball-centric conference in 2013, there was an inherent kindred spirit. Such coaching moves and legal ramifications “will be discussed in the future” Napolillo said.
Not only did Cooley not fulfill his “lifetime” contract with PC, the PC administration was a bit upset that a fellow Big East member “poached” the Friars for their head coach. Napolillo could not confirm whether Cooley had a “buyout” option in his contract with PC under such circumstances. Cooley has become familiar with Georgetown in that his daughter attended school there and he has summer on the Maryland Eastern shore, not to mention it being a recruiting hotbed.
Prior to the NCAA adjusting its Transfer Portal requirements due to COVID 19, student-athletes who transferred within the Big East Conference were required to sit out two seasons instead of the customary one season.
Often times, Cooley cited creating opportunities for young black coaches such as himself, when he started out at Southeastern Mass. University (now UMass-Dartmouth) and then was taken under the wing for former Boston College and URI head coach Al Skinner. Cooley then assumed the head coach post at Fairfield before succeeding Keno Davis at PC.
Often times, Cooley cited the Big East Conference for being at the forefront of hiring black coaches – Shaka Smart (Marquette), Kyle Neptune (Villanova), Mike Anderson (St. John’s), Ewing (Georgetown), Tony Stubblefield (DePaul) and Shaheen Holloway (Seton Hall).
Often times, Cooley looked to the additions to his own staff, most recently former Friars LaDontae Henton and Kyron Cartwright, as well as God Shammgod, now with the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks.
Cooley is second only to legendary PC coach Joe Mullaney in tenure and wins, a 242-153 record over a dozen seasons. Cooley was compensated at approximately $3.5 million at PC (similar to Ewing at Georgetown), but will receive it is estimated to be upwards of $5-million annually at Georgetown.
“Providence will be my home forever, PC is a special place for me — just because you’re at a place doesn’t mean everything is forever,” Cooley added. “It’s difficult to think of change, I’ve been talking about it for a couple of years now. Sometimes, everybody’s looking at the present.”
With the largest endowment ($3.2 billion) of any Big East Conference member, Georgetown University is also well positioned in one of the prime recruiting spots along the Eastern seaboard.
Since Thompson resigned in 1999, Georgetown turned to its Hoya family for head coaches, assistant Craig Esherick, Thompson’s son, John Thompson, III and Ewing.
“Ed is a proven leader and an experienced coach, whose values and knowledge of the game will lead our program into this new chapter,” Georgetown President John DeGioia said. “His commitment to excellence on and off the court will bring out the best of our basketball program and will give each member of our team the experiences and support they need to thrive”
Being able to coach at Georgetown like Thompson weighed on Cooley’s decision. Thompson became the first black head coach to win an NCAA Division 1 championship, guiding the Hoyas to the 1984 title. Thompson mentored such legendary players as Patrick Ewing, Alonzo Mourning and Dikembe Mutombo, student-athletes that Cooley also idolized.
Thompson became an All-American honorable mention selection during his senior year at PC and went on to play two seasons in the NBA with the Boston Celtics.
“To our fans, let me state this without equivocation — we remain committed to competing at the highest level of men’s basketball,” PC President Rev. Fr. Kenneth Sicard, O.P. said. “Our facilities, our fan support, and our record of success demonstrate the impact of that commitment, and I have full confidence that we will identify and hire a new coach who will build on this strong foundation and lead Friar basketball to continued excellence on a national level.”
According to Napolillo, “the PC family is excited to move forward with the hiring of the next great coach of the Friar men’s basketball program. We have all of the infrastructure. PC is a strong academic institution with tremendous athletic facilities (the Ruane Center), one of the best home atmospheres (Amica Mutual Pavilion with an average attendance of 10,608; fourth only to Creighton, Marquette and UConn) in college basketball, and the greatest fans in the country. I want to find a head coach who is passionate and believes that he can win big.”
Fr. Sicard added that “Friar fans everywhere will be forever grateful for this period of sustained excellence in our program, and I personally will continue to have the highest regard for Ed. “
Cooley is assuming the reign of a Hoya program that posted merely a 7-25 record overall, 2-18 in the Big East. The Hoyas had a 29-game Big East losing streak at one point and has one NCAA Tournament appearance over the past seven seasons.
“We love the league too much,” Napolillo said of him recruiting the next Friar head coach from another Big East member. “At the end of the day, PC is a great school and we’ll hire a great coach – the program is in unbelievable shape, what was accomplished over the last 12 years, the facilities that we have. Any time you have a person of Coach Cooley’s personality and what he’s accomplished, there is going to be some sadness — — he is Providence, his story was national.
“He made a decision, he is his own man. We are proud of what Providence College is, I’m excited about the next coach come in, who wants to be here. This (Big East) is the best basketball conference in the country. We want to do things at the highest level, there’s nothing that we don’t have to be successful.”