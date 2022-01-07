PROVIDENCE — What’s it going to be Friars?
The question is posed for a Providence College men’s basketball team that scored 42 first half points at DePaul, nearly as much as the Blue Demons had been allowing in a game wile PC allowed DePaul just 17 first half points on 6-for-26 shooting.
Then there is the Friars quintet that was able to score just 22 first half points at Marquette, shooting 7-for-25 from the floor? A PC team that allowed the most points (88) it had in a single game this season.
The Friars return to the Dunkin Donuts Center Saturday for a noon tapoff against one of the most dangerous teams in the Big East, St. John’s (9-3). The Red Storm have played just one Big East game thus far, beating DePaul 89-84, which was its first game in 18 days due to COVID-19 protocol.
The Red Storm had three games postponed due to health restrictions and suited just nine players for the game against DePaul. St. John’s will suit two of the Big East’s premier players in Julian Champagnie (21.5 ppg on 48 percent shooting) and Posh Alexander (15.9 ppg on 52 percent shooting), the No. 1 and No. 6 scorers respectively.
St. John’s ranks No. 1 in the Big East in scoring offense (83 ppg), field goal shooting (48 percent), assists (19.3 per game) and steals (120).
“Hopefully, we can play with a different urge,” PC coach Ed Cooley said. “When you’re playing as well as we’ve been playing, Marquette played the way that it wanted to play and we didn’t withstand it. We didn’t contest shots, we didn’t block out. That’s not the type of team that we have this year.”
The No. 16-ranked Friars had an eight game win streak snapped at Marquette as the Golden Warrior snapped a four-game losing streak by hitting 53 percent of their shots from the floor, along with 10 3-point shots and 38 points in the paint while converting 10 Friar first half turnovers into 15 points.
“We had been playing well, that game caught me way off guard,” Cooley said (even without senior shooter A.J. Reeves and his broken finger). “We weren’t physical in that game, we missed rotations defensively, we didn’t execute, we couldn’t make shots. I didn’t expect a veteran team to perform that way.”
Friars’ fifth-year senior center Nate Watson, averaging 13.5 points and six rebounds per game, became PC’s all-time leader for games played (137) at Marquette.
“We need energy baskets and we didn’t get any (at Marquette),” Cooley said.
Watson was limited to eight points and 11 shots; Jared Bynum nine points on nine shots; Nate Horchler two points on five shots; Justin Minaya to one field goal in 38 minutes.
“The season is early in our league play,” Cooley said. “When you play in this league, you know you’re going to be in for a tough game every single night. There are going to be ups and downs. When you have a veteran team, you can’t lose your composure as a coach, you can’t over-react. Our thing is how do we respond to our next game? What did we learn and try to get the next one? How do we bounce back against St. John’s? That’s not going to be an easy game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.