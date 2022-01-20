PROVIDENCE — When Providence College men’s basketball coach Ed Cooley scans the Big East Conference stats, he is happy to see his Friars ranking second in scoring defense (allowing 63.6 points per game) and third in field goal percentage defense (.398).
“We’re not going to change what we do with our defensive schemes, we’re going to try to keep you off balance. we’ve been consistent in what we’re trying to do,” Cooley said after the Friars upended Georgetown 83-75 Thursday in a Big East game at The Dunk.
Fortunately, the Friars didn’t wilt under the strain of the Hoyas’ 3-point shooting despite Georgetown making seven of 12 shots from beyond the arc in the first half, and six of 11 during the second half.
In improving to 15-2 overall, 5-1 in the Big East, PC was playing its first game since a Jan. 11 game at Creighton was postponed hours before tapoff due to COVID-19 protocol.
“Our players, because of what we went through last year (with health protocol) and the schedule we played, we know that we can compete with everyone,” Cooley said.
The Friars, ranked No. 21 in this week’s Associated Press poll, improved to 11-0 at home this season behind reserve center Ed Croswell (15 points), Al Durham (15 second half points), Noah Horchler (14 points with four 3-pointers and seven rebounds) and Nate Watson (10 points).
PC totaled 20 assists on its 27 field goals, shooting 53 percent for the game.
“We’re going to find ourselves in many games because of our experience, our toughness and because of our physicality,” Cooley said. “That was one of our better offensive rhythms we’ve played in a long time.”
The Friars saw a 13-point first half lead shrink to three points and a 16-point (58-42) lead shrink to four points (69-35) with three minutes to go. Horchler then nailed back-to-back 3-pointers, with the Friars hitting 17 of 18 free throw chances in the second half too to prevail.
“Our players think we’re pretty good and that’s part of the battle, if you think you’re good, you play like you think,” Cooley said. “Our guys did a great job with their wind. I wasn’t going to play them if their wind wasn’t good.”
Hoyas’ fifth-year senior guard via Siena Donald Carey hit five 3-pointers and finished with 21 points, while fifth-year senior Kaiden Rice, via The Citadel, also hit five 3-pointers and totaled 19 points.
“You got to win your home games if you’re going to be a tournament-worthy team,” Cooley said. “That’s the bottom line — COVID, injured — you win the majority of your home games you’re going to find yourself in a spot for an at-large berth ... Our players play off that energy at home.”
The Friars gingerly took a 37-34 lead at halftime, owing to scoring the first 13 points of the game, while the Hoyas went scoreless for nearly seven minutes — missing 10 shots and committing four turnovers.
Following the pace of Croswell (13 points on 6-for-6 shooting) and Jared Bynum (nine points on 4-for-6 shooting), the Friars then wilted with Georgetown hitting six of 10 3-point shots, four over the last eight minutes to narrow the gap to one shot.
“This team is determined to get to this (NCAA) tournament,” Cooley said. “For the most part we controlled the game, then it got tight. We showed some resilience, some maturity. Can we win? Can we collectively come together.”
The Friars hit seven of their first seven shots from the floor in the second half, a 3-pointer by Durham sparking a 10-2 surge for a 58-42 lead, In that spree, Horchler scored on a fast break and blocked a Hoya shot.
“We knew that we were going to play a desperate team (Georgetown 0-4 in the Big East, on a five-game losing skid),” Cooley said. “Our defense was a little suspect, but that’s who they (Hoyas) are – they’re hard to guard, that’s to be expected not having a lot of practice time.”
NOTES: Coach Jim McVay guided the third and fourth graders from the Burrell School in Foxboro to play in a lively halftime game … Georgetown owns a 47-31 lead over the Friars in the series, dating back to 1956 … Patrick Ewing (class of ’85 at Georgetown), now in his fifth season, has a 62-59 overall record. Ewing led the Hoyas to the Big East Tournament title in March of 2021, Georgetown’s eighth title, the most for any Big East member …Ewing and Allen Iverson were the two Hoyas named to the NBA’s top 75 all-time list … The Hoyas rank dead last in the Big East in scoring defense (75.4), No. 10 in field goal percentage defense (.421) and have scored 70 points or more just five times (2-3 in those games) … PC coach Ed Cooley knows the importance of junior guard Alex Bynum, “h e’s played 29 games since he’s been here and we’re 20-9 in those games,” Cooley said. “He’s a separator for us because he lives in the lane and can get other guys shots. There hasn’t been a team that we’ve played that can keep him out of the lane. He’s doing a good job between distributing and finishing — if he continues to do that, it keeps other teams on their heels” … PC and the Big East are working on rescheduling the UConn, Seton Hall and Creighton games. “W e don’t know if we’ll get out three games back, but we are scheduled to play 11 more ,” Cooley added. “There are all kiind of different rules to protect the student-athletes and their welfare” ... The Friars have a noon tapoff Sunday at The Dunk against Butler … PC has had a season-long struggle in shooting, ranking No. 8 in the Big East (.437), No. 9 in 3-point shooting (.324) and No. 10 in scoring (69.8).