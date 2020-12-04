BOSTON — Boston College, the preseason favorite to defend its Hockey East title, rode the goaltending of sophomore Spencer Knight to shut out Providence College 3-0 Friday at Conte Forum.
Freshmen Trevor Kuntar, a Boston Bruins’ draft pick, and Nikita Nesterenko, a Minnesota Wild draft pick, scored the first two goals for the No. 2 nationally ranked Eagles, who improved to 3-0. Mike Hardman netted his third goal of the season for BC, an empty-netter with 11 seconds left in the game.
The Friars, ranked No. 6 nationally last season in shots, totaled 51 overall, 30 on goal, in their season debut, but Knight posted his sixth career shutout.
“We were slow in our transition,” PC coach Nate Leaman said. “They (BC) were definitely at game speed. We struggled at game speed.”
The Friars owned a 23-11 advantage in shots, including 15-6 in shots on goal during the first period, but could not put a puck past Knight.
The Friars unleashed 13 second period shots, nine on goal.
Kuntar scored his first career goal at 19:39 of the second period to break a scoreless tie, Millis’ Matt Boldy assisting on the go-ahead tally. Nesterenko then scored his first career goal at 7:36 of the third period.
“We had a good first period — I thought we executed pretty well,” Leaman said. “Then we got away from it, we showed some immaturity. It really started the first couple of shifts in the second period. We weren’t managing pucks well. We made the game so hard on ourselves.”
The Friars, returning eight of their top nine scorers from last season while adding four freshmen and three transfers to the roster, opened play after the first two weekends of the Hockey East season was canceled due to COVID-19.
“We came out and had a good first period. got some good looks, but then in the second period, we made some fundamental errors,” Leaman said. “We struggled with managing pucks, we made a lot of poor decisions.”
Senior Gabe Mollot-Hill of Ontario, who appeared in nine games during his first three seasons at PC, gained his second career starting assignment against the Eagles. Mollot-Hill did not allow the Eagles a goal on four power play chances over the first two periods.
PC will make its home debut Saturday at Schneider Arena with a 7 p.m. faceoff against BC.
