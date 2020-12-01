ASHEVILLE, N.C. -- Despite wasting a 19-point lead and missing a pair of one-and-one free throw attempts in the final 17 seconds, Providence College still came away with a 63-62 victory over Davidson at the Maui Invitational Tuesday.
Jared Bynum's driving layup after a David Duke offensive rebound presented PC with a 63-60 lead with just over a minute left. But, Davidson's Kellan Grady sored in low with 34 seconds left, but the Wildcats then misfired on two potential game-winning shots, while Bynum (with 17 seconds left) and A.J, Reeves (with 1.7 seconds left) both missed on one-and-one chances.
"We were fatigued," PC coach Ed Cooley said of the Friars' back-to-back games, while shortening his rotation of players. "It was a nail-biter. I'm proud of how we grew up."
The Friars (2-1) never trailed, shooting shot 45 percent (25-for-56) from the floor, while scoring 36 points in the paint.
"I was surprised we missed as many open shots, we have to be able to convert those," Cooley said. 'If we convert those, the game is a little easier, but give credit to them, they forced us to miss and we were fortunate to hold on."
Nate Watson (22 points, 10-for-16 shooting), Duke (13 points, 6-for-13, five rebounds), Bynum (14 points on five-for-eight shooting) and five assists along with Noah Horchler (four points, eight rebounds) were major players in the win.
"We've done everything but put the ball in the basket," Davidson coach Bob McKillop said after losing a two-pointer to Texas. "It was a hard-fought game for both teams. If we put the ball in the basket on two of those four occasions (in the final 20 seconds), we're a happy group of guys. It's a challenge for the players and the coaching staff to understand that in the process of getting better is a big part of this. What can we learn from it?"
After leading by as many as 19 points (27-8) midway through the first half, hitting eight of their first 12 shots from the floor, the Friars went into hibernation on offense and allowed Davidson to close the gap to 35-31 at the half.
The Friars went without a field goal for the final six minutes of the first half, scoring just two points, shooting 5-for-16 over the final 10 minutes.
PC reeled off 12 straight points. four apiece by Duke and Bynum to gain a 15-2 lead.
Then the Friars went on a 10-0 surge with Duke hitting a 3-pointer and A.J. Reeves hitting three free throws after being fouled on a 3-point attempt to build the lead to 19 points
'We could have easily gave in," Cooley said of the Friars holding the Wildcats off. "We got a stop when we needed to and a key basket (by Bynum) when we needed it."
Davidson hit four 3-point field goals in each half, three within the first six minutes of the second half. The Wildcats had chances to tie or take the lead with PC having 57-55 and 61-59 leads, but missed shots.
Davidson scored just eight points on 2-for-11 shooting over the first 12 minutes, hardily looking like the team that lost a two-point decision to Texas a day earlier.
PC dropped a 21-point decision to Indiana in its opener. The Hoosiers were then blasted by Texas by 22 points.
Davidson outscored the Friars 14-2 over the final six minutes of the first half, including a spree of 10 straight points.
"We got a little winded," Cooley added. "We wanted to shrink our rotation. There was no synergy, no chemistry (against Indiana) so we tried to correct that. No question we came out with a purpose, we couldn't sustain it."
