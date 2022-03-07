PROVIDENCE -- Providence College men's basketball junior redshirt guard Jared Bynum was named the Big East Conference's "Sixth Man of the Year" award-winner Monday.
In his second season with the Friars, the Largo, Md. native became the first Friar to ever earn the honor.Bynum and the top 10 nationally ranked, Big East Conference regular season champion Friars (24-4, 14-3), will meet the winner of the Xavier-Butler playin preliminary round Big East Tournament game to be played Wednesday in an opening round game Thursday at noon at Madison Square Garden.Bynum PC in scoring during Big East Conference games, averaging 15.6 ppg in 17 games. His 15.6 points per games ranked fifth in the league.Bynum shot a team-best 46.5 percent (33-71) from behind the three-point arc in league play. Bynum also ranked third in league in assists per game (4.9) in Big East action.Bynum came off the bench in 14 of the PC's 17 league games and became the first Big East player in 25 years with three games of 25 or more points off the bench in the same season. In addition, to the 32 points at Georgetown, he also had 25 points versus DePaul on February 12 and 27 points versus Xavier.Overall, Bynum averaged 12.9 ppg and 4.5 assists per game. His 4.5 assists ranks third in the Big East. He was named Big East "Player of the Week" twice. He scored a career-high 32 points in the Friars' win at Georgetown. He was 7-8 from three-point territory and 11-15 from the field. He also had 25 points versus DePaul on February 12 and 27 points versus Xavier on Feb. 23.