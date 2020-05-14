PROVIDENCE
It wasn’t quite the Friar career that Emmitt Holt had hoped for after arriving on the campus of Providence College from Indiana University.
Holt had a breakout season in 2016-17, averaging nearly 13 points and six rebounds per game. But, over the past three seasons, he never fully recouped from abdominal surgery after that season.
Holt was a student-athlete for six seasons, five as a Friar, playing in 65 games over four seasons at PC. He missed almost two full seasons of action due to the offseason surgery and a slow recovery process, but he came back once again as a graduate student this winter to average five points and four rebounds a game.
Not only was Holt awarded the Friars “Unsung Hero” award, he became the first PC player ever to earn the Big East Conference’s Sportsmanship Award.
“Every time I put the Friars’ jersey on, there was a sense of empowerment along with a sense of pride and adrenaline,” said the Rochester, N.Y. native. “To know that we play for one of the most competitive schools in the country – the team has a different type of swag, the walk and the talk are a little different and for good reason.”
Holt was also the recipient of the Mal Brown Award, given annually to the male athlete whose career of intercollegiate competition portrayed sportsmanship, courage and honor by The Mal Brown Club — the Greater Providence Chapter of the Providence College Alumni Association.
He completed his undergraduate requirements last year, earning a B.A. degree in Social Science and was enrolled in graduate school courses at PC over the past year. But like his previous seasons, the 2019-20 season ended with heartbreak as well as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
With PC commencement exercises to be held Sunday at the Dunkin Donuts Center, Holt leaves college with a heavy heart. The Friars had been on a late-season roll of six straight wins heading into the Big East Tournament, which was canceled due to the health crisis.
“There were a wave of emotions that hit me all at once, so I didn’t really know how to feel,” Holt said of the bus ride from PC’s hotel crosstown to Madison Square Garden. “We faced the ultimate adversity that we were not going to finish our time in New York, let alone the NCAA Tournament.
“I was heartbroken. I cried because I would never get the opportunity to put on a Friars’ uniform again.”
Holt started in nine of the 27 games in which he played in this season, reaching double scoring figures in five games, taking in four rebounds or more in 15 games.
“To have that moment of stepping back onto the court and looking up from the Friar logo on the floor to the crowd above, I can only think of one word — surreal,” Holt said. “I knew I was going to step onto a court again, but I wasn’t sure in what conditions exactly or if I would have restrictions. To be standing on my own two feet and being able to perform was surreal.”
Holt was forced to sit out the 2015-16 season as a Friar due to NCAA transfer rules; used the 2017-18 season as a medical redshirt year; and then missed the final 28 games of the 2018-19 as his rehab process was slowed.
“Anyone who knows me personally knows that I am a hard worker and I an consistent with my efforts,” said Holt. “Not to say that I was always perfect, but coming off of the injury that I had there was a different fire in me.
“My motivation was at an all-time high because the game was taken away from me. I pushed myself to the limits and made sure I did everything needed to get back on the court. The best part was that I didn’t do it alone. I realized that if there are sacrifices that they (coaching and training staff) can make to help me, how could I not do it for myself?”
During his first and best season (2016-17) with the Friars, Holt scored double digits in 23 games and took in five or more rebounds in 18 games.
“Throughout this season, there were plenty of times when the outside noise was trying to break the batter and get into our heads,” Holt said of the Friars’ play and results through November and December. “We refused to let it happen. We knew how good we were, we just had to put it all together.
“Things started looking up, we were full throttle and there was no one capable of getting in our way to stop us.
“We also had our fans, We all know how important home games are. I truly believe PC has one of, if not the most energetic and electrifying crowds in America. There were some games that I believe the crowd gave us the boost we needed to pull out our wins.
“There are not enough words to show my true appreciation, I want to thank everyone in Friartown for their love and support throughout the journey of my college basketball career – from the first time I stepped on campus to the time I had to leave.
“I want to thank all of the coaching staff, especially Coach (Ed) Cooley for giving me the opportunity to play the game I love at the highest level, but more importantly helping me grow into the man I strive to become.
“I will never forget the lessons that were taught to me.”
