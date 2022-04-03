PROVIDENCE — In his 11th season as the head coach of the Providence College men’s basketball team, coach Ed Cooley led his Friars to the Big East Conference’s regular season title, to the second-most wins (27) in program history, and into the round of the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, for which the Providence native and Central High School product has been named the Naismith Coach of the year.
Cooley became the first Friar coach to earn the Werner Ladder Naismith Coach of the Year Award, the second since Rick Pitino in 1987 to have earned the National Association of Basketball Coaches Coach of the Year award as well.
In addition, Cooley was named the Big East Coach of the Year and the National Coach of the Year by The Sporting News and The Field of 68.
“This was the most connected group I’ve ever been around, they were special,” Cooley said of having fifth-year seniors like Al Durham, Nate Watson, Justin Minaya and Noah Horchler on the floor. “I couldn’t be more proud for my team.”
Cooley became the first Friar coach to earn the Big East accolade, as PC set a team record for regular-season Big East wins after registering a 14-3 mark, and posted a team-record eight straight Big East wins. The Friars were tabbed for the No. 7 spot in the Big East preseason coaches poll. PC did not have a player selected to the All-Big East first team.
“I have an enormous amount of gratitude for the year that we’ve had — these guys are my heroes,” Cooley said in praise of senior A.J. Reeves and the Big East’s Sixth Man of the Year award winner Jared Bynum.
“These men battled through a lot of adversity — we played with resolve and resilience all year. They responded.”
Cooley’s 2013-’14 Friar team captured the Big East Tournament title. This season, PC beat South Dakota State and Richmond in the NCAA Tournament after losing to Creighton in the semifinals of the Big East Tournament.
Cooley guided the Friars to a 27-6 record, as PC gained its highest seed ever (No. 4) for the NCAA Tournament, eventually losing to national finalist Kansas. It marked the sixth time overall and the first time in 25 years (1997) that the Friars reached the Sweet 16. The Friars’ 27 victories are tied for the second-highest single-season win total in the history of the program. The 27 wins also marked the sixth time in his 11 seasons at PC that Cooley has guided the Friars to 20 or more victories. Cooley also led the Friars to a 16-1 record at home, which is the squad’s best mark since 1973-74 (16-0).
Cooley has posted a 221-141 mark during his tenure with the Friars, ranking No. 2 all-time in wins. Cooley coached for five seasons at Fairfield (2006-2011) and registered a 92-69 mark. In 16 seasons as a head coach, he has posted a 313-210 record, which includes six NCAA Tournament appearances and two NIT selections at PC. Prior to becoming the head coach at Fairfield, Cooley spent nine seasons at Boston College as an assistant coach under Al Skinner.
“Our players were inspired, they were hungry,” Cooley said of his Friars taking on his underdog personality. “The energy, the passion that’s in our city at the Dunkin Donuts Center, it’s second-to-none. My job at PC is to inspire people (recruits) to come, to trust us.”
Our administration, our donors, our assistant coaches, our support staff are second to none. All through my life, I’ve been doubted my whole life. Doubt is something that I live with an embrace. Doubt is motivation for the team that is being doubted.
“I believe every day that I wake up that we have an opportunity to be special.”