NEW YORK — Providence College senior guard Alpha Diallo has been selected an unanimous preseason selection to the All-Big East first team, while the Friars’ men basketball team is picked to finish fourth in the conference by Big East coaches.
Seton Hall guard Myles Powell has been chosen as the pre-season Big East Player of the Year, while Villanova forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl was tabbed the Big East Rookie of the Year.
The five-player 2019-20 Preseason All-Big East team includes two repeat selections from last year, Diallo and Marquette guard Markus Howard. Xavier forward Naji Marshall was named along with Butler guard Kamar Baldwin and Creighton guard Ty-Shon Alexander.
The 6-foot-7 Diallo was a second-team All-Big East selection after last season. Last year, the Friar finished ninth in the Big East in scoring (16.0), second in rebounding (8.1) and fourth in steals. As a member of the Pan American Games’ Team USA, Diallo he led the squad in scoring (15.0), rebounding (5.6) and steals (1.6).
The Preseason All-Big East second team has two players from Villanova, two from St. John’s and single representatives from Georgetown and DePaul. Among the Villanova selections are Jermaine Samuels, the 6-foot-7 junior forward from Franklin, who moved into the Wildcats’ starting lineup during the second half of the season and averaged 13.6 points and 8.5 rebounds.
The PC women’s basketball team was projected as the No. 5 finisher in the preseason poll of coaches behind DePaul, St. Johnos, Seton Hall and Creighton.
Friars’ sophomore center-forward Mary Baskerville was also an unanimous selection to the preseason All-Big East Team, the youngest player to be selected by the coaches, along with five seniors and five juniors.
Baskerville became just the second Friars’ Big East Freshman of the Year award-winner last season. As a rookie, Baskerville averaged 9.5 points per game and led the Friars in rebounding (7.3 rpg), blocked shots (1.5 bpg), double-doubles (six) and field-goal percentage (.580, 141-243). She established program records for blocked shots (53) and field-goal percentage.
