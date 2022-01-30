PROVIDENCE — There are several reasons why the Providence College men’s basketball team is nationally ranked, have won 18 games, are unbeaten in 13 games at the Dunkin Donuts Center and are 10-0 in games decided by eight points or less.
Friars coach coach Ed Cooley might say it is “divine Providence.”
But the No. 17 Friars needed more than divine intervention to score a pulsating 65-63 win over No. 22 Marquette before a capacity crowd in their Sunday matinee.
Fifth-year senior center Nate Watson scored 11 second half points, including a three-point play with 44 seconds left to give PC a 64-62 lead. Fifth-year senior guard Al Durham scored 11 second half points, including a pair of free throws for a 61-59 PC lead with 1:57 to go, and fifth-year senior forward Noah Horchler hit a free throw with 20 seconds remaining for the final margin.
Meanwhile,fifth-year senior guard Justin Minaya thwarted a pair of potential game-tying shots by Marquette in the lane with only seconds remaining.
“I was screened, but I was trying to get that rebound,” Minaya said. “I went up strong, I was trying to everything that I could. Lewis is strong (6-7, 245) I fell over, I was on my back, but we were able to contest that shot. I was doing everything I can to stop him from getting that rebound. When you’re in the moment, it’s kind of hard to be worried about that (fouling).”
Watson scored 17 points (on 7-for-10 shooting),; Horchler recorded his sixth double-double of the season with 11 points and 10 rebounds; Durham missed his first seven shots from the floor, but totaled four assists; and Minaya supplied 14 points, six rebounds, and provided the traffic in the lane that forced Marquette to misfire on two shots in the final seconds.
PC owned a 40-31 rebounding edge, converted 10 of 14 second half free throws, committed just three second half turnovers and limited the Golden Eagles’ mercurial freshman Justin Lewis to 13 points on 12 shots.
With the Friars owning a two-point lead, the Golden Eagles’ Tyler Kolek drove to the basket, but was thwarted by Minaya. Then in the ensuing loose ball scuffle, Lewis took command, but his shot was contested.
“That’s what Big East basketball is all about,” Cooley said of PC making enough plays down the stretch to improve to a Big East best 8-1 record. “That was an incredible basketball game It wasn’t the prettiest game, we’re not the greatest shooting team, but you look at what we’re doing, it’s all about the moment – we continue to find a way.”
As Minaya did in being aggressive.
“I loved the campus, the small school, coming from the Southeast Conference),” Minaya said of his transition from Gamecock to Friar. Though it was only his fourth double-digit scoring game, .it was his 15 th game with five or more rebounds. “Right away, I grew to love Coach Cooley, the program, the Big East.”
Minaya hit four early second half free throws to begin PC’s comeback from a nine-point (35-26) deficit. Then he drilled a 3-pointer to close the gap to 51-49 for the Friars with 8:03 left.
“It’s about who impacts a game defensively and this guy (Minaya), what he’s brought to the table – defensively for him to be not in the top 15 or top five (mentioned nationally is an absolute joke,” Cooley insisted. “This kid is one of the elite defenders in all of college basketball. He plays against some of the best players in the country — you have to give this kid the love that he deserves.”
The Friars limited Marquette to 3-for-13 3-point shooting in the second half, to without a free throw chance in the first half and to just six fast-break points.
“I wouldn’t say that we’re playing beyond my expectations, but we are playing a bit better than I thought we would since the start of the season,” Horchler said. “Coming off last season, we were about even (13-13 record), so I know that me and the other guys were all in the gym every day before this season began. We made sure that we were going to have a better season this year and with the incoming pieces (Al Durham, Justin Minaya) they have helped out tremendously.
“Both of those two guys have really fit in nicely because they both came in from major programs (Durham from Indiana, Minaya from South Carolina) – so they what has to be done, not just in games but in practice and in our preparation. No doubt, we were all on the same mindset since pre-season practice began.”
The Friars have had two bumps in the road – an 18-point loss in November to Virginia at the Legends Classic in the sixth game of the season and a 32-point loss at Marquette in the fourth Big East game of the season.
Since then the Friars have beaten nationally ranked teams like Texas Tech, Seton Hall, UConn, Xavier and Marquette, owning a No. 31 ranking on the NET listings with a 5-1 record among Quad 1 teams and a 4-1 record among Quad 2 teams.
“Other than those two losses, we’ve been able to stay connected as a team and stay together – we have a great group of individuals, chemistry,” Horchler said.
Marquette (15-7, 7-4 in the Big East) came to Providence on a seven-game win streak — winning five games by margins of 10 points or more, while taking a one-point win over Seton Hall, a three-point win at Villanova .
The Friars scored 22 second chance points in the second half, while the 6-foot-7 Minaya limited Lewis to two field goals in each half.
“We had a lot of contributions from a lot of different ways,” Cooley said. “That’s part of our identity,” Cooley said of his team’s toughness. “In that lockerroom there’s a lot of love, a lot of character, this is one of the closest, connected teams that I’ve ever coached. It’s a credit to the maturity of those men in the lockerroom.”
PC shot 9-for-27 in the first half, committed 10 turnovers and yielded 16 points in the paint to Marquette, facing upwards of an eight-point deficit.
“The kind of basketball that we were playing was not good basketball,” Minaya said. “Coach motivated us, he got into us. It was great out there, we fed off of the energy (of the crowd).”
FREE THROWS – “The crowd helped us win that game, they were good for 10 or 11 points,” Cooley intimated of the 12,000-plus on their feet for all of the final 10 minutes. “You’ve got to expect to be good, to be great” … The Friars board the bus for a Tuesday game at St. John’s … Marquette holds a 21-13 lead in the series, dating back to the 1963 NIT, including a 6-8 mark in Providence and a 52-point single game Big East record by Markus Howard during the ’17-’18 season … Justin Lewis, the Golden Eagles’ 6-foot-7 redshirt freshman and NBA prospect (Celtic GM Brad Stevens was on hand), has reached double scoring figures in all but two games, the Big East Player of the Week last week having six 20-point-plus outings … Marquette is shooting a Big East best 47 percent from the floor and from 3-point range (40 percent), while leading the Big East in field goal percentage defense (.387) … ‘I responded, last game I didn’t have the best game (0 points, two rebounds against Xavier) I got to do what I’ve got to do,” Watson said. He scored the first four points of the game, but just two over the next 28 minutes, while scoring 11 over the final 10 minutes. “I hold my hat on doing the dirty work” … PC recorded its 600 th win at The Dunk … “You’ve got an older group, that’s been through the grind, the Big Ten, the Big East, the SEC, you’ve got to get used to seeing older teams in college basketball,” Cooley said of the NCAA transfer portal. “Coaches will always defer to experience.”