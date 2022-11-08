PROVIDENCE — Winning basketball games at home, be it by one point as the Providence College men’s basketball team did Tuesday night over Rider University in both teams’ season opener, or by 10 points or more is paramount to Friars head coach Ed Cooley.
“It’s really hard winning on the road, so whatever we have to do at home — we talk about it,” Cooley said after the Friars escaped an upset bid by the New Jersey-based Broncs, 66-65.
“We’ve always had that mentality, the vast majority of games played in our building go our way,” Cooley said of his Friars who were 16-1 at home last season and have now won 19 of their past 20 season debuts.
But with a totally revamped roster, with only Big East Sixth Man of the Year Jared Bynum and senior center Ed Croswell having PC experience, the Friars were all frowns for 20 minutes.
“I thought we got better, and that’s what I’m looking for every time out,” said Cooley after his Friars overame a 40-30 halftime deficit. “Coming out of halftime when we went on a big run (13-3 over the first five minutes),” while Rider hit on just one of its first 12 shots from the floor. “That told me that when we want to dig in, we can dig in regardless of who we’re playing.”
The Friars followed the cues of former University of Kentucky forward Bryce Hopkins (18 points with 11-for-16 free throw shooting), Bynum (six rebounds, five assists), Croswell (13 points on 5-for-7 shooting with 10 rebounds), former South Carolina Gamecock Devin Carter (nine points, five rebounds, five assists) and former Louisville guard Noah Locke (10 points).
“I want them to get comfortable (at Amica Pavilion),” Cooley noted of the limited practice time at the facility. “Having eight new players, that was important for me,” said Cooley. “I definitely think we got what we needed as far as getting them comfortable.”
The Friars trailed by as many as 15 points during the first half and held just one lead at 4-3, while shooting just 8-for-22 from the floor, including a 2-for-9 3-point accuracy rate.
The Friars misfired on 10 off their 22 free throw attempts and were out-rebounded 23-17.
In the second half, the Friars limited Rider to 7-for-22 shooting, but still had to wait with baited breaths over the final 10.1 seconds as the Broncs gained possession of the ball after two PC missed shots in close. Rider never got off a potential shot after a turnover just over the halfcourt stripe.
The Friars reeled off 11 straight points, including a 3-pointer by Hopkins to tie the score at 43-all at the six-minute mark o the second half.
Then PC ran off 10 straight points with newcomer Clifton Moore hitting a 3-pointer and Croswell twice scoring in low to take a 54-46 lead with 8:18 remaining.
“I look at a home loss as somebody broke into your home and took what was ours,” Cooley said of seeing a win taken away. “I want our fans to appreciate our players regardless of who we’re playing,” Cooley added. There is plenty of room for improvement as PC missed 15 of 19 3-point shots and 17 of 43 free throws.
“We’ve got a long way to go,” Cooley insisted. “It’s the first game, it’s the first game for a lot of these kids in a Friar uniform, it’s the first time playing a game in this building. A lot of guys had (Halloween) costumes out there defensively. They weren’t in a Friar costume. They were in some other costume.”