PROVIDENCE — Winning basketball games at home, be it by one point as the Providence College men’s basketball team did Tuesday night over Rider University in both teams’ season opener, or by 10 points or more is paramount to Friars head coach Ed Cooley.

“It’s really hard winning on the road, so whatever we have to do at home — we talk about it,” Cooley said after the Friars escaped an upset bid by the New Jersey-based Broncs, 66-65.