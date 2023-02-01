CINCINNATI — No. 16 Xavier scored a heart-stopping 85-83 victory in overtime over No. 17 Providence College in their Big East Conference men’s basketball clash on Wednesday night.
“Like we’ve said, winning on the road in the Big East is really, really hard,” PC coach Ed Cooley said after his Friars rallied from 14 points back to twice take three-point leads in a game where there were 18 lead changes and seven ties.
The Friars forced overtime on a 3-point field goal by Jared Bynum with 36.6 seconds to go, but PC never gained the lead in the extra session.
“I’m proud of the way the guys battled back, we told them in the first half that it’s a long game,” Cooley said after the Friars shot 3-for-8 in overtime.
Xavier’s Souley Boum (20 points, nine assists) scored seven points in overtime – two free throws to regain the lead for Xavier (at 80-78), two drives to the basket (for an 84-79 lead) and a free throw in the waning seconds before Jared Bynum’spotential game-winning 3-pointer from the deep left corner at the buzzer circled. The rim.
Noah Locke (22 points, five rebounds) and Ed Croswell (21 points, nine rebounds) led the Friars. Devin Carter (15 points, five rebounds, four assists), Bynum (11 points, six assists) and Bryce Hopkins (10 points, 14 rebounds) all well carried the PC banner.
PC relied on rebounding and defense to whittle a ‘14-point early first half deficit to four (39-35) at halftime on a Bynum buzzer-beating 3-pointer. A 19-4 surge over a seven-minute span brought back a chance for victory.
Croswell (11 points, three rebounds), Locke (nine points), Carter (nine points, five rebounds) and Hopkins (five) muscled PC back into contention.
The Friars limited Xavier to just two field goals and eight points over the final eight minutes of the first half.
Jack Nunge (23 points, 14 rebounds) and Colby Jones (20 points) also guided Xavier. The Musketeers ended up with 44 points in the paint, 16 second chance points and 22 assists on its 32 field goals.
Late in the first half, Croswell (with 3:29 to go) and Carter (with 1:57 left) hit pairs of free throws, while the latter then drove to the basket to finish off a run of eighth straight PC points to close the gap to 37-32.
Eight minutes into the game, the Friars were staring at a 14-point (25-11 deficit). Xavier hit on 10 of its 20 floor shots, including 4-for-6 accuracy from 3-point range. Moreover,, the Musketeers had a 13-4 rebounding edge and did not have a turnover.
The Friars (17-6, 9-3) shot just 38 percent (11-for-29) from the floor in the first half, but closed Xavier’s board edge to 24-21 by halftime and had just five turnovers through the first 20 minutes.
“I’m proud that the way that the men handled the adversity, being in another hostile environment,” Cooley said. “You just want to be able to put yourself in a position to win at the end of the game.”
NOTES: Friar fifth-year senior guard Jared Bynum reached the 1,000 career point mark … PC is 5-5 in games decided by margins of 10 points or less this season, 5-2 in two points or less … The Friars are merely 2-10 at Xavier; 5-4 in road games this season, 4-3 in Big East road games … Kentucky transfer Bryce Hopkins has nine double-doubles on the season with seven 20-point games … The Friars rank No. 4 in the Big East in both scoring offense (78.4) and scoring defense (68.2) … PC has taken 509 free throws thus far, tops in the Big East 12 more than Seton Hall and 64 more than UConn … The Friars .472 shooting percentage is No. 4 in the Big East with center Ed Croswell (.618) No. 4 among individuals. Creighton’s Ryan Kalkbrenner (.747) and UConn’s 7-foot-2 freshman center Donovan Clingan (.708) are 1-2 … Cumberland native and Marquette 5th year senior transfer Tyler Kolek has a Big East best 175 assists, 61 more than the next best … Xavier is 12-1 at home, having lost only to No. 12 Indiana back in early November. The Musketeers had an 11-game win streak snapped at DePaul … Xavier has a 12-11 edge in the series.