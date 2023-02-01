CINCINNATI — No. 16 Xavier scored a heart-stopping 85-83 victory in overtime over No. 17 Providence College in their Big East Conference men’s basketball clash on Wednesday night.

“Like we’ve said, winning on the road in the Big East is really, really hard,” PC coach Ed Cooley said after his Friars rallied from 14 points back to twice take three-point leads in a game where there were 18 lead changes and seven ties.