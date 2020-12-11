PROVIDENCE — Without having even taken the court yet at Alumni Hall for a Big East Conference game, the Providence College men’s basketball team has had its first two conference games against Xavier and Connecticut postponed due to COVID-19 cases in the programs of the Musketeers and Huskies.
PC was scheduled to host Xavier Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and then host UConn on Thursday at 7 p.m.
“This pandemic, this virus is controlling us, so we’re going to have a positive attitude, we’re going to adjust, we’re going to make whatever necessary changes to get through this season,” Cooley said Friday as the Big East Conference waited until the 11th hour to change the Friars’ calendar.
No new dates have been made as the coronavirus pandemic, which has touched eight of the 11 members of the Big East, will force other conferences to adjust their schedules as well.
“Everybody knows around the country that this is in the best interests of all parties,” Cooley said of taking the health and safety of student-athletes into consideration. “We need to continue to play basketball.
“We’re going to be prepared this year for whatever comes our way, I’m not going to make excuses,” Cooley added. “This possibly won’t be the first time. It’s unfortunate that we’re going to miss our first two Big East games because they were home games. Home games are crucial.”
The Friars are scheduled to return to action Dec. 20 at Seton Hall. Cooley is hoping that the Friars can play a minimum of 13 games, which has been set by the NCAA as a standard for post-season tournament qualification.
“The kids need to continue to play for their own mental health,” Cooley said. “if you take basketball from the players, from the men and women around the country and send them home, I think with some of their situations, they’re better with us because some of the kids’ situations are dire.”
Cooley indicated that the Friars have a built-in “open” game and date and will work with the Big East Conference in attempting to have a game played against a yet to be determined foe.
“I don’t know if we”ll use it, I need to talk to the Big East, there may be another game that they will add in there,” Cooley said.
“Coming from our organization, we’re going to be positive about this and continue to work to get better. This is an opportunity for us to continue to grow. I think we’ll get more than that (13 games), but my feeling is that we’ll be prepared the next time the ball goes up.”
