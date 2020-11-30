ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Coach Ed Cooley and his Providence College men’s basketball team have long prided themselves on their defensive prowess and rebounding skills.
But the Friars were absent from their first-round assignment in the relocated Maui Invitational, being bulldozed by Indiana, 79-58, on Monday.
Other than Nate Watson scoring the first basket of the game, the Friars never led, trailing 37-24 by halftime. David Duke’s 3-point field goal to start the second half reduced the deficit to 10 points, but the Friars never were able to cut the gap to single digits.
“They manhandled us on the glass,” Cooley said of Indiana scoring 36 points in the paint (with 13 layups), 17 second-chance points and 17 points off of 13 Friars’ turnovers.
“We didn’t play attention to detail on both sides of the ball,” Cooley said. “We had a lot of mental breakdowns.”
Indiana’s power in the paint — Race Thompson (22 points on 8-for-12 shooting with 13 rebounds) and Tryce Davis (12 points, seven rebounds) and the Hoosiers, seemingly, scored at will.
“We knew that it would be a physical game,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said. “We’re fortunate that we beat a really good team.”
Indiana (2-0) limited PC (1-1) to just 37 percent shooting overall — 10-for-31 during the second half — while the Friars hit on just three of 17 3-point attempts.
In their first meeting since the 1973 NCAA Tournament in March, Indiana looked like a Big 10 power and the Friars were far from their projected No. 3 status in the preseason Big East poll.
“They out-toughed us to 50-50 balls,” Cooley said. “Coming out of the gate (a 9-2 deficit) we were slow to the, our ball screen coverage wasn’t very good, our offensive execution wasn’t vvery good. We played very sloppy.”
Watson scored 12 points (but on 4-for-11 shpoting) with five rebounds for PC, while David Duke also had 12 points (nuy on 3-for-12 shooting). Jared Bynum added nine points and A.J. Reeves eight, but both shot just 3-for-8 from the floor.
Even though Indiana did not hit a field goal for more than three minutes to end the first half, PC could never find a rhythm as Duke shot 1-for-5 and Reeves was 2-for-4. PC did not fetch a point off of Hoosier turnovers and only four second chance points over the first 20 minutes.
Meanwhile, Indiana took 13 more shots (33-for-20) than the Friars, making 14, while also having a 21-13 rebounding edge. Thomposon had 11 points and five rebounds, while Davis had six points and five rebounds. The Hoosiers totaled 16 points in the paint in the ffirst half and scored points on 17 of their 31 possessions
“I was flabbergasted, I was beside myself,” Cooley said of the Hoosiers dictating the game in the paint. “We pride ourselves on our defensive rebounding and we gave up 79 points, that many offensive rebounds (15) — that’s a lack of concentration, a lack of toughness, emotional and physical.”
The Friars started the game shooting just 4-for-12 and had scored just nine points over the first 10 minutes, falling behind 21-9. Indiana then hit six of seven shots from the floor early in the second half, seizing a 51-31 lead at the six-minute mark.
“They had a good team, we took 18 steps backwards,” Cooley said. “There’s no excuses, we played terrible.”
The Friars will now meet Davidson, a 78-76 loser to Texas in its first round game, in a consolation round game Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
