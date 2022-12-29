INDIANAPOLIS — The opportunity is such that the Providence College men’s basketball team can not only win its first four games of the Big East season, but three could be achieved on the road.
Heading to Chicago for a New Year’s Day meeting with DePaul, the Friars delivered notice of their ever-improving status with a resounding 72-52 victory over Butler Thursday night at Hinckel Fieldhouse.
“It’s really hard winning on the road in the Big East,” PC coach Ed Cooley said. “Any road win in the Big East is like winning the lottery.”
The Friars flourished offensively during a 46-point first half, shooting 57 percent from the floor (17-for-30). Sophomore guard Devin Carter nearly matched his Friar season single-game best of 20 points against Marquette with 18 first-half points on 8-for-14 shooting.
The Friars’ offense was juiced by a defensive effort which resulted in PC owning a 46-18 halftime lead, reducing the Bulldogs (8-6, 0-3) to 25 percent (6-for-24) shooting from the floor. Butler was held to 19 points below its average game output of 71.
The Bulldogs made just one of their last 10 shots from the floor, none over the final six minutes of the first half. For the game, Butler shot just 35 percent, making just two of 16 3-point attempts.
Carter finished with 21 points on 9-for-16 shooting with four steals, three assists and three rebounds. Senior center Ed Croswell totaled 15 points (on 5-for-7 shooting( with 10 rebounds, while senior guard Jared Bynum had 11 points and seven assists.
“Our preparation was really, really good,” Cooley said. “We got out in transition and were able to make some early shots and just kept going and going.”
PC outscored Butler 12-3 over the final five minutes with Carter scoring four points and Bynum working the clock and tormenting the Bulldogs for a drive to the basket for two points as the buzzer sounded.
Facing a 9-7 deficit and then tied at 9-9, a 3-pointer by Carter initiated a run of 10 straight Friar points.
PC (11-3, 3-0) then reeled off 15 straight points with Noah Locke and Bynum drilling 3-pointers and a steal by the latter resulted in a drive to the basket by Carter for two more points and a 32-12 lead with just over seven minutes left until intermission.
PC had a commanding 44-29 rebounding edge, taking 14 offensive rebounds and scoring 36 points in the paint for its sixth straight win.
“They (Butler) missed a lot of shots, but our attention to D (defense), playing a desperate team – we matched their physicality and their urgency,” Cooley added of the Friars’ first half defensive posture. “We were able to stay connected defensively and that was one of our better defensive performances.”
The Friars won all three meetings with Butler last season and now have a 17-5 edge in the series.
PC’s surge of offensive efficiency has resulted in an average output of 81.3 points per game on 48 percent shooting. “Our offensive efficiency is important – we want to get in the paint, to play inside-outside.
“We have to be in the moment, you’ve got to be prepared and you’ve got to execute, Cooley said of the fabulous first half.
“To take a road win is monumental in this league if you want to get to the (NCAA) tournament,” he continued. “Our team is building.
“We’re far from hitting our stride – our identity has not been built yet. I was impressed by our determination to come on the road and get a win.”
NOTES: The Friars have out-rebounded 12 foes, winning 11 of those games … Bynum has 69 assists and just 26 turnovers thus far … Hopkins, with four double-doubles on the season, has reached double scoring figures in 12 of 13 games – scoring 15 points or more in eight of those. And he has totaled 11 games with six or more rebounds … Croswell has reached double scoring figures in 11 games with six rebounds or more in 10 games, posting his third double-double of the season … PC’s 28-point halftime lead was its largest since the 2019 season …