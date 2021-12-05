PROVIDENCE — Senior center Ed Croswell has waited patiently for his No. 5 to be called by Providence College men’s basketball coach Ed Cooley.
Over the past two games, Croswell has performed to such an extent that he just might be the All-Big East first-team selection, not Friar fifth-year senior Nate Watson.
The imposing 6-foot-8, 245-pound frame of Croswell has produced two dynamic performance and victories for PC (8-1) over Texas Tech and URI.
Croswell delivered the first double-double of his Friar career with a PC career-high 13 points and a PC career-best 15 rebounds in a 66-52 victory over URI Saturday.
That came on the heels of an 11-point, six-point performance against Texas Tech over a 22-minute span.
Croswell scored 10 points during his first game as a Friar last season and never reached double digits over the last 25 games in which he appeared, none as a starter.
“Ed was the player of the game against Texas Tech, he gave us energy in the first half,” Cooley recalled. Similarly against URI, Croswell scored 11 points on 5-for-5 shooting with nine rebounds in just over 10 minutes of duty.
“When the bell was called, he’s answered,” Cooley said. “Ed cleared up everything off the glass. He played against a seven-footer against Wisconsin, a 6-foot-11 kid against Northwestern, the athleticism of that Texas Tech team. It takes a lot of mental toughness.”
Croswell, who had eight offensive rebounds, teamed with fifth-year senior forward Noah Horchler to help PC take 20 of its total 45 rebounds on the offensive glass. Horchler scored 16 points, his seventh double-figure game of the season and totaled seven rebounds.
Croswell admits that the sixth game of the season, a loss to Virginia in which he went scoreless in 12 minutes, was his wake-up call.
“Once that we got into that high-energy game and saw that competition, the physicality, I watched that game so many times, I said to myself, ‘This is how it’s supposed to be,’ ” Croswell said. “That built my confidence and from there, I’m going to go out there and play like that.
“It helped me build my mentality,” Croswell said, who was not satisfied with the seven minutes of average time that he played last year. He shot 50 percent from the floor and took in 49 rebounds.
“You tell the players who don’t get the rotation minutes that they want that you just never know when your number is going to be called,” said Cooley. “I’m so proud of how well Ed was prepared. That’s a testament to his mental toughness.”
Croswell scored nine PC points during a 14-2 surge over the final three minutes of the first half against URI to erase the Friars’ largest deficit at three points, turning it into a 35-24 lead by intermission.
“When you want it more, sometimes it (the game) just comes to you,” Croswell said of his impact at both ends of the floor in Watson’s absence. “When you play basketball, you envision yourself doing stuff like that all the time. I’m letting the game come to me, I’m not forcing anything.”
Croswell played in 57 games over two seasons at LaSalle, 34 of them starting assignments. He wanted more than what the Atlantic 10 Conference could provide in competition and sought out the Big East and Friartown.
Croswell scored but two second half points, but took in six rebounds, while subbing for Watson who notched his fourth personal foul eight minutes into the second half.
“Nate’s an All American and Noah is going to be an all conference guy this year, practicing with and against those two guys every day has given me more confidence mentally,” Croswell said. “They groom me every day – I see the way that I should be playing, the right way.
“Just making sure my mind is ready, I’m expecting good things.”
