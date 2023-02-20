PROVIDENCE — Sophomore forward Bryce Hopkins was selected as the Big East Conference Player of the Week, while the Providence College men’s basketball climbed to No. 20 in the weekly national rankings.
PC (20-7, 12-4 Big East) is tied for second place in the Big East, having an NCAA NET ranking of 38 with Quad 1 wins at home against Creighton, UConn and Marquette and on the road against Seton Hall.
Hopkins guided the Friars to wins over No. 18 Creighton by eight points in double overtime and a 13-point win over Villanova, both at the AMP to improve PC’s home slate to 14-0 on the season, 8-0 in Big East games.
The Friars travel to the Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Conn. Wednesday to meet the No. 18 ranked Huskies for a 6:30 p.m. tapoff to be televised on FS1. PC has a 12-25 record on the road against UConn, 31-45 all-time in the series dating back to 1928.
Hopkins, of Oak Park, Ill. and a transfer from the University of Kentucky, averaged 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds in the wins over the BlueJays and Wildcats to earn the Big East award for a second time this season.
Over the two games, Hopkins shot 13-for-29 from the field, hitting four 3-pointers and hitting nine of 12 free throws. Hopkins played all 90 minutes in both games.
Hopkins leads the Big East in scoring (16.9) and ranks second in rebounding (9.2), while having 10 double-doubles on the season. Against Creighton, Hopkins had 20 points, nine rebounds and three assists, while against Villanova, he totaled 19 points, 12 rebounds and four steals.
Hopkins has been named a mid-season candidate for the Naismith Men’s Player of the Year Award, the Karl Malone Award and the Oscar Robertson Award.
The No. 20 Friars return to action Wednesday at No. 18 UConn at 6:30 p.m. on FS1.