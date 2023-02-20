PROVIDENCE — Sophomore forward Bryce Hopkins was selected as the Big East Conference Player of the Week, while the Providence College men’s basketball climbed to No. 20 in the weekly national rankings.

PC (20-7, 12-4 Big East) is tied for second place in the Big East, having an NCAA NET ranking of 38 with Quad 1 wins at home against Creighton, UConn and Marquette and on the road against Seton Hall.