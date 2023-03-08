Cooley-Hurley
Buy Now

Rival men’s basketball coaches Ed Cooley, of Providence College, left, and Dan Hurley, of UConn, meet for the third time this season when the Friars and Huskies clash at the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden in New York Thursday.

 The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE — Through the years, fans of the Providence College men’s basketball team have made the pilgrimage to the “quiet corner” of Connecticut, heading out Route 6 and then Route 101 into the rural foothills, and onto the campus of the Huskies in Storrs.

Only 50 miles separate the Big East campuses, a 90-minute drive for which there is no quick road east or west.