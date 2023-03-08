PROVIDENCE — Through the years, fans of the Providence College men’s basketball team have made the pilgrimage to the “quiet corner” of Connecticut, heading out Route 6 and then Route 101 into the rural foothills, and onto the campus of the Huskies in Storrs.
Only 50 miles separate the Big East campuses, a 90-minute drive for which there is no quick road east or west.
“With the new Big East, too, I think it accentuates the rivalry,” UConn coach Dan Hurley said.
That rivalry, which dates back to 1928, will be renewed Thursday afternoon when the Friars and Huskies meet again in the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden.
For Hurley, who coached at the University of Rhode Island before taking over the Huskies program five seasons ago and is a product of the Seton Hall University program, the distance is measured beyond just miles.
PC has won two Big East Tournament titles, in 1994 (under Rick Barnes) and in 2014 (under Cooley) and one Big East regular season title, last year.
UConn has not only won seven Big East Tournament titles (in ’90, ’96, ’98, ’99, ’02, ’04 and ’11) but also four national championships (in ’99; ’04, ’11 and ‘14). UConn also has been a dominating Big East Tournament factor with three other finalist spots.
“With the old Big East, there were so many other programs in the league,” Hurley said of Boston College, Pittsburgh and West Virginia, among others, who were football-centric.
“Now, particularly with Providence and all the old Big East schools, Villanova, it definitely feels like those games have extra (pizzazz),” Hurley said. “And Providence, I don’t know what the success level was like in the 2000s, when UConn and Providence were competing, but they’ve won a lot of games, Ed’s done a great job there.”
Cooley and the Friars have won 12 Big East regular season games three times and won 19 or more in nine of his 12 seasons as head coach.
“The game’s got a lot of juice to them — that’s what makes college basketball fun,” Hurley said.
With Braintree native Jim Calhoun guiding the Huskies to national prominence, the Friars were considered second cousins at best in the New England rivalry, with the Huskies winning 15 of their 21 games against PC during the 1990’s.
UConn has won 46 of the 77 meetings all-time between the two schools.
The Friars and the Huskies meet for merely the fifth time in Big East Tournament competition, and the first time since 1998. PC and UConn are 2-2 in such contests at Madison Square Garden, where there has always been a marked and noteworthy presence of Huskie fans taking the Metro North railroad into the city to support their team.
Cooley and Hurley have often crossed paths on the recruiting circuit. Hurley landed a pair of Cooley recruits in Akok Akok and Donovan Clingan. Cooley upstaged Hurley a bit of late, receiving a commitment from 2024 guard Kayvaun Mulready, who was a coveted UConn target.
What PC and UConn teams show up will determine the outcome. The Friars won their first 15 games at home, eight of them Big East contests for the first time in program history. But the Friars also allowed five foes to score 80 points or more in the final six games.
Ditto for the Huskies who won their first 14 games, move to a No. 2 national ranking only to lose five of the next six. UConn has won eight of its past nine outings and is ranked No. 11, the best of any Big East member.
“They’ll be well-scouted, we’ll be well-scouted,” Cooley said as the Friars won by 12 in Providence, but lost by 18 in Storrs. “There’s no team in the country playing better than them right now. “
“For those who are fortunate enough to be at the Garden and see that, the 12 o’clock game (with St. John’s), the 2:30 game, it is what the Big East Tournament is all about. There won’t be an empty seat in that building (MSG). I’m pretty sure, Amtrak, the (Metro North) trains, everything will be filled. There will be a lot of emotion.
“You have two fan bases that absolutely hate one another — and that’s what it’s all about. There’s not a lot of love lost between Providence and Connecticut.”