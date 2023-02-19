PROVIDENCE — Ed Croswell likes to get after it, going after the basketball coming off of the rim or off the backboard.
Croswell rebounds as well as anyone in the Big East, on both boards, collecting 98 offensive rebounds (second-best) and 100 defensive rebounds.
Croswell also became the latest member of the Providence College basketball fraternity to reach the 1,000-point mark in his career by delivering his sixth double-double of the season with a season-high 21 points, while also taking down 10 rebounds.
Croswell’s most productive 32 minutes of duty are not by surprise.
“Nobody wants to bump with you all game long,” Croswell said after the No. 24-ranked Friars beat Villanova, 85-72, on Saturday. “If you wear guys out to a certain point, they’re just going to give up and let you do what you want. It’s a mental thing.”
Croswell flourished against the Wildcats as PC built a 14-point first-half lead, only to watch it dwindle to two points late in the second half. Croswell was a highly productive 7-for-9 shooting from the floor and 7-for-9 shooting at the free-throw line.
Admittedly, PC coach Ed Cooley intimated that he feared Croswell would reach 1,000 fouls and miss 1,000 free throws by the time his Friar career had ended.
“It’s a credit to his development, that dude is pretty good,” Cooley said of Croswell playing behind Nate Watson his first two Friar seasons, not starting a game through his first 59 contests until this season. “He’s in his fifth year of playing college basketball, he’s played a lot of minutes.”
Croswell, a redshirt senior, entered the game with 979 career points in 142 career games, including his freshman and sophomore years spent at La Salle College in Philadelphia.
Croswell matched his season high for points (21) for a third time (also Seton Hall, Xavier), while taking in 10 rebounds or more for a seventh time this season against Villanova.
In 85 career games at PC, Croswell has scored 565 points, and will be looking for more Wednesday when the Friars visit UConn.
“This is something special,” Croswell said of achieving admittance to the 1,000-point club, joining teammate Jared Bynum. “I cherish every moment, I’ve made a new home for me. Honestly, I was yelling at the ref, I was telling him, like, please call a foul on somebody else,” he said of being within two points of the mark, while also having four personal fouls. “I sat down and Coach (Jeff) Battle came up to me and said, how’d you know you needed two more points?”
Croswell ranks among the Big East leaders in both field-goal accuracy (.621, fifth-best) and offensive rebounds (98; second-best at 3.6 per game).
The Friars (20-7, 12-4) have earned 19 or more wins in nine of Cooley’s 12 seasons as the PC coach, while collecting 11 or more Big East wins in four of those seasons.
“For Ed to go against him (Watson) every day and learn from that and grow, give him what he deserves,” Cooley said of the accolades that Croswell has warranted. “He’s more active defensively, he’s very productive.”
The Friars swept the season series with Villanova for the first time since 2013 to improve to 15-0 at home this season and 8-0 in home Big East games for the very first time in conference history.
“We showed a lot of emotional maturity,” Cooley added, as the Friars now have the fourth-longest home winning streak nationally. “We have to feed off playing at home. You’ve got to win your home games somehow, some way. Our group continues to improve; we hope that we’re in the right place at the right time (NCAA Tournament Selection Sunday).”
Croswell has reached double-figure scoring in 20 games thus far this season, with five 20-points-or-more contests. He has totaled 15 games with seven or more rebounds, notching six double-doubles on the season.
Croswell’s persistence in the paint against the Wildcats resulted in PC shooting 54 percent (13-for-24) during the first half against the visitors and shooting 58 percent (14-for-24) during the second half, with the Friars scoring 36 points in the paint.
Croswell believes that “the energy that came from the crowd, it took us over the top,” he said of beating Villanova. “The crowd makes you play in a different kind of way, everybody is just riding that energy — we do what we have to do to get the game in our hands.”