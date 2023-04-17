PROVIDENCE — At once, the backcourt got better, brighter, bigger and more crowded for Providence College men’s basketball coach Kim English when 4-star recruit Garwey Dual signed his National Letter of Intent on Monday to become a Friar.
“It was meant to be,” Dual said on social media of his reconfirmation to become a Friar on the first day of the NCAA signing period for Division 1 basketball players.
“Everything felt right, there was that connection,” Dual added of his interactions with English.
Ranked as one of the top 50 guards in the class of 2023, Garwey is a native of Mali, who has spent time in schools in Houston, Indianapolis and at Southern California Academy.
The 6-foot-5 Dual was recruited by former Friars head coach Ed Cooley, but de-committed his verbal agreement when Cooley assumed the reins of the Georgetown University program. Two days after taking over for Cooley with the PC program, English headed to Northridge, Calif., to meet with Dual and another Cooley recruit for PC, 6-foot-8 Donovan Santoro.
It took one meeting with English to convince Dual, who is projected to be of NBA potential, to come to Friartown.
In a whirlwind month, English lost fifth-year senior Jared Bynum and redshirt freshman Quante Berry, both guards to the NCAA transfer portal; had freshman guard Jayden Pierre enter the transfer portal and then rescind his name; retained the services of PC’s two most productive players from last season, Devin Carter and Bryce Hopkins, as well as Corey Floyd; secured the services of George Mason University transfers Justyn Fernandez, Davonte Gaines and Josh Oduro as well as incoming freshman recruit Richard Barron.
“To accomplish what he has within a month, getting one player (Dual) to re-commit, getting another kid (Santoro) to confirm he’s coming and to get the three kids from George Mason was remarkable,” PC Athletic Director Steve Napolillo said. “That just confirms the chemistry that he has with his players. It’s been nothing short of phenomenal.”
The Friar backcourt now has three holdovers in Carter, Floyd and Pierre, while adding Dual, a likely consensus All-Big East first team freshman preseason pick, and the 6-foot-5 Fernandez.
“I didn’t want to make the wrong decision,” Dual said of committing to PC a second time, convinced that the Friar program was in good hands with the 34-year-old English coming up Route 95 from George Mason University in Fairfax, Va., to Friartown.
“We’ve been able to keep the program strong in a short period of time,” English said of keeping the Friars’ roster largely intact. “We have a good core of players and we’re going to build on that. We have one more player to go, hopefully get a big man.”
Dual was rated a top 50 national composite player by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN as a member of the class of 2023, having overtures from South Carolina, North Carolina State, Oklahoma, Texas, Indiana and Houston among others as well as Big East programs such as Seton Hall, Georgetown and St. John’s.
Dual played at George Bush High in Houston and then Carmel High in central Indiana and began making his name known on the AAU circuit with the George Hill All-Indy Program. It was Dual’s learning of English research meeting with Mike Saunders, the All-Indy program coach and Chris Chaney, the Southern California Academy coach that Dual felt he found a home in Friartown.
Dual, a combination guard with a slashing, attacking style similar to Carter, is ranked No. 46 in the graduating class by On3.com, No. 35 by Rivals and No. 83 by 247 Sports.
“I gravitated towards Coach Kim (English) — one reason is that for one, he’s been in the NBA,” Dual told On3.com. “He knows exactly what it takes. We all know just because you play, that doesn’t mean you’re automatically a good coach. He had an elite feel for both things.
“I just knew then and there that he could help get me get to the next level,” Dual added. “Ever since I met him, I knew that he wanted me. His work ethic is inspiring every time we speak — that made me gravitate to him even more.”
Dual recently played for Team USA at the Nike Hoop Summit in Portland, Oregon. He was a member of the under-17 Team USA team that played in international competition last summer in Spain.
Cooley was initially drawn to the lean and lanky Dual by assistant coach Jeff Battle for his position versatility, using his arm length as an edge both offensively and defensively. English is confident that a summer season with PC training technician Kevin White and a scheduled international tournament in Spain in August and participation in the Baha Mar Championships in Nassau in mid-November will have him ready for the Big East season.
Dual was at the AMP for PC’s final home regular season game against Seton Hall and was impressed with the energy exhibited by Friar fans, the Ruane Training Center and the academic support programs for student-athletes at PC.
“I’ll be comfortable, I’m back,” Dual said of his talks and recruiting message from English. “They let me know how serious he (English) was in recruiting me. Everything was good.”