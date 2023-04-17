PROVIDENCE — At once, the backcourt got better, brighter, bigger and more crowded for Providence College men’s basketball coach Kim English when 4-star recruit Garwey Dual signed his National Letter of Intent on Monday to become a Friar.

“It was meant to be,” Dual said on social media of his reconfirmation to become a Friar on the first day of the NCAA signing period for Division 1 basketball players.