PROVIDENCE — Providence College men’s basketball head coach Ed Cooley announced that student-athletes Drew Fielder (Meridian, Idaho) and Donovan Santoro (Austin, Texas) each have signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Friar program in September of 2023.
Both players attend Southern California Academy in Castaic, Calif.
“Each player has the ability to help make our team stronger,” Cooley said. “Both are talented, and I expect they will help us grow as a program. I appreciate the efforts of our coaching staff as they have once again done an excellent job evaluating talent and bringing quality individuals to help our team.”
Fielder, a 6-foot-10-inch, 215-pound center is rated as a four-star recruit. He transferred to Southern California Academy after beginning his high school career in Idaho. Over the summer, Fielder had a strong showing at the Under Armour Association showcase in July. Fielder is rated as the No. 23 center in the nation in the class of 2023, according to 247Sports.com.
Santoro, a 6-foot-8-inch, 185-pound forward transferred to Southern California Academy after playing at Westlake High School in Austin, Texas. Last season, he helped Westlake post a 38-2 mark and advance to the Texas High School semifinals.