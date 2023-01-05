PROVIDENCE — One need not query Attleboro High boys basketball coach Mark Houle, Bishop Feehan High’s Dean O’Connor, Norton High’s Marc Liberatore or Mansfield High’s Mike Vaughan on the value of cashing in at the free throw line, converting those charity chances into points, especially late in games.
Often times it’s the difference between winning and losing.
No need to ask Providence College basketball coach Ed Cooley of the value of making free throws as the Friars have made a living on the line in winning all five of their Big East Conference games thus far.
The Friars topped No. 4 UConn 73-61 Wednesday night by outscoring the Huskies 29-10 at the free throw line.
In winning its first four games on the Big East calendar, PC outscored Seton Hall 20-14 at the line, Marquette 35-13 at the line, Butler 14-10 at the line and DePaul 19-15 at the line.
No team in the Big East has taken more free throws (403) than the Friars, who have taken 170 more shots on the line than their foes and outscored opponents by 124 points there too.
PC ranks No. 3 in the Big East at making free throws (.737) and has seven Friars shooting nearly 70 percent or better — Alyn Breed (.883), Jared Bynum (.814), Clifton Moore (.778), Bryce Hopkins (.743 with a team-high 105 attempts), Devin Carter (.693) ad Ed Croswell (.686).
In turning back UConn, PC converted 21 of 25 free throw chances during the second half.
“We get to the free throw line, which is a big part of our offense,” Cooley said. “That’s the power of the Big East, that’s the (physical) style of play – we stepped up to the challenge, that (UConn) was a big boy game.”
The Friars improved to 13-3 on the season, as well as 8-0 at home and 5-0 in the Big East in extending their winning streak to eight games heading into Saturday’s noon tapoff at the AMP against St. John’s.
Hopkins registered his sixth double-double of the season with 27 points and 10 rebounds, converting 13 of 15 free throws.
“My teammates give me the ball in spots and I have to take advantage,” Hopkins said of mismatches, not shy about throwing his 6-foot-7, 220-pound frame into traffic. “We try to take it to our defenders, which is why we get to the free throw line.”
Croswell notched his third double double with 13 points (12 during the second half) and 13 rebounds, hitting nine of 10 free throws.
Croswell shoots hundreds of free throws every day.
“I always try to make 10 in a row,” said the senior center who has dramatically altered his 56 percent rate of success last season at the free throw line.
“He is a relentless competitor,” Cooley praised his improvement. “His motor, his toughness, his IQ – he’s been one of the most consistent players in college basketball.”
Croswell said the Friars’ success at making free throws and scoring points there is about “rhythm. I don’t worry about the misses, just keeping my technique,” he added of his drastic improvement, never having shot above 63 percent, including his two seasons at LaSalle.
“Once you get your ball placement, your rhythm right, it becomes automatic,” Croswell said.
The Friars converted all 20 free throws in a loss to St. Louis back in November.
Due to the Friars’ physical style of play on offense and making contact with defenders, they know the officials’ whistles will blow. It may not make for an easy-on-the-eyes game of basketball, but it has become effective.
“People try to take it to us, but we can take it to them,” Croswell said.
“The Big East is a physical league, I think we’re at the top with the physicality,” the 6-foot-8, 240-pound Croswell said, who like Bynum, Carter and Hopkins like to make the sacrfices. “We force the refs to call fouls, that’s how hard that we play, how we attack the defenses.
“Let me tell you, the games that we play are nothing like our practices — no fouls, we play through them. So during a game, we get rewarded.”