PROVIDENCE -- Nate Leaman recorded the 200th victory over his coaching career at Providence College, following only Lou Lamoriello (248 wins) as the No. 16 ranked Friars gained a 5-1 victory on Saturday.
But Leaman was baffled by his Friars losing a 3-2 decision to Merrimack College Sunday at Schneider Arena in a Hockey East game.
"I'm really frustrated with the lack of focus with some of our players," Leaman said of Merrimack scoring three first period goals, the Warriors (3-10-1) then being limited to 14 shots at goalie Jaxson Stauber over the final two periods.
Franklin's Mike Callahan (at 17:29) and Jason O'Neill (at 19:05) scored third period goals for PC (8-6-4), both with a sixth skater on the ice. PC went scoreless on three power play chances.
In having a six-game (4-0-2) unbeaten strubg end, the Friars generated 58 shots and won 37 faceoffs, but went scoreless through two periods.
"Our penalties in the first period (three in the first three minutes) were really bad,"Leaman said. "I think we missed four of five empty nets in the third period. That means you're not focused."
In his 10th season on the Friar bench, Leaman trails only Lamoriello, the legendary PC coach and NHL General Manager (New Jersey, Toronto, NY Islanders) on the all-time list. Leaman has guided the Friars to eight consecutive winning seasons, to the 2015 NCAA Division I championship and most recently the U.S. Men's Team to the World Junior Tournament title.
Junior Tyce Thompson recorded a career-best five assists, freshman Nick Poisson netted two goals and Stauber (28 saves) blanked Merrimack through the first two periods and sophomore Patrick Moynihan extended his point streak to four games in a 5-1 victory in the first game of the home and home series with the Golden Warriors in North Andover.
