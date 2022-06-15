PROVIDENCE — A product of the NCAA Division 1 lacrosse national champion University of Maryland program, Bob Benson is taking over at Providence College.
Benson spent the last two seasons at Maryland and was the offensive coordinator during the Terps' run to the national title in 2022. Maryland posted a 33-1 overall record during Benson's two seasons in College Park, taking a pair of Big Ten titles and making back-to-back appearances in the NCAA Championship Game.
“This is something that we have always dreamed of, to be back in Friartown,” Benson said as his wife, Taylor Dabrowski is a 2003 graduate and was a member of the Friars’ swimming team. “People speak so highly of their experience there, the people there and all the things that the school has to offer. Their (PC administration) passion, their drive and the way that they’ve been able to be successful in athletics across the board, they made it clear to me.”
The unbeaten (18-0) Terps ranked first in the nation in points per game (29.00), scoring offense (17.67) and shot percentage (0.391). Maryland's man-up offense also ranked among the best in NCAA Division I lacrosse (seventh), converting on 48-percent of its opportunities. Benson's offensive unit finished the 2022 season ranked No. 1 nationally in in assists per game (11.33) and set an NCAA single-season record for total assists in a season (205).
“Providence hit a home run and has hired a proven winner” Maryland head coach John Tillman offered.
Premier Lacrosse League founder Paul Rabil said "coach Benson is one of the brightest minds in the game -- I know he'll be great at Providence.”
Benson becomes the ninth head coach in program history and replaces Chris Gabrielli, who resigned in May after 10 seasons with the Friars. “I’ve been so fortunate in all of my (coaching) stops,” Benson said. “This is a slam dunk for me, a no-brainer professionally. It fits me as a person.”
Before coaching at Maryland, Benson spent 14 seasons as the offensive coordinator at Johns Hopkins, the BlueJays making 11 NCAA appearances, including two national championship matches.
“This (PC) is a place with great potential,” Benson said. “Being at Hopkins and at Maryland I didn’t know a lot about the Friar program. We don’t play a lot of the same teams, we don’t watch each other in terms of scouting or game preparation. There are a handful of young men on the (PC) team that I remember from recruiting, so I have good strong feelings about some of these men and hope to start winning some games.”
Benson, a 2003 Johns Hopkins graduate, was a three-time (2000-03) All America selection, ranking sixth all-time in goals scored (124) and 14th in career points (167). He is one of just two players in school history to lead the team in goals four-straight years and helped the Blue Jays to four-consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances with three trips to the Final Four.
“He’s one of the great minds in lacrosse, the perfect choice to lead our program as we compete for the Big East and national championships,” PC Athletic Director Seve Napolillo said. “He comes to Friartown with a championship pedigree. “He is someone who believed in PC, who had a passion and energy to want to be the best – he wanted to be a Friar"